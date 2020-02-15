Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bland County 65, Galax 50
Buckingham County 46, Goochland 37
Carlisle, Ohio 76, Roanoke Catholic 64
George Wythe-Wytheville 57, Grayson County 34
Highland-Warrenton 78, Cape Henry Collegiate 72
Middleburg Academy 90, Va. Episcopal 74
North Cross 65, Eastern Mennonite 55
Northwood 62, Holston 60
Oak Hill, W.Va. 69, Eastside 45
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 72, Pulaski County 53
Southwest Virginia Home School 72, Dayspring Christian Academy 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Goochland 53, Amelia County 30
Indian River 46, Catholic High School of Va Beach 38
Life Center Academy, N.J. 91, TPLS Christian 88
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 63, Cave Spring 54
Pulaski County 55, Blacksburg 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
