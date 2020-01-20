Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 62, Monticello 40
Benedictine 69, Fuqua School 58
Bishop O’Connell 73, Mater Dei-Santa Ana, Calif. 72
Bland County 63, Rural Retreat 23
Booker T. Washington 47, Currituck County, N.C. 22
Castlewood 52, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 40
Catholic High School of Va Beach 49, Camden County, N.C. 28
Clarke County 46, Madison County 30
East Rockingham 69, Luray 51
Edenton Holmes, N.C. 58, Great Bridge 45
Glenvar 59, Blacksburg 56
Greenbrier Christian 71, Pasquotank County, N.C. 38
Honaker 62, Tazewell 56
John Champe 69, Independence 58
Middlesboro, Ky. 72, Thomas Walker 36
Norfolk Collegiate 58, Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 47
North Stafford 66, King George 40
Oak Hill Academy 84, Bishop Gorman, Nev. 70
Page County 52, Strasburg 45
Parry McCluer 60, Eastern Montgomery 21
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 62, Cave Spring 58
Paul VI Catholic High School 70, Sierra Canyon, Calif. 62
Perquimans, N.C. 68, Deep Creek 58
River View, W.Va. 80, Richlands 75, OT
Seton School 78, Randolph-Macon Academy 42
St. Michael 84, Fresta Valley Christian School 34
Twin Springs 56, Sullivan North, Tenn. 48
Winston Salem Christian, N.C. 76, TPLS Christian 65
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central – Wise vs. KACHEA, Tenn., ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carroll County 48, Floyd County 41
Catholic High School of Va Beach 63, Tallwood 20
Eastern Mennonite 44, Fuqua School 20
Fredericksburg Christian 61, Foxcroft 30
Fresta Valley Christian School 47, St. Michael 11
Glenvar 50, James River-Buchanan 10
Grundy 68, Mountain Mission 63
Holston 57, Council 26
Honaker 82, Tazewell 46
John Champe 58, Independence 22
Lee High 53, Rye Cove 41
Letcher County Central, Ky. 63, Central – Wise 56
Madison County 55, Clarke County 46
Radford 58, Giles 39
Rural Retreat 57, Bland County 33
Spotswood 52, East Rockingham 26
Stuart Hall 69, Roanoke Valley Christian 53
Twin Springs 62, Sullivan North, Tenn. 21
Warhill 49, Middlesex 19
StatVA Classic=
King’s Fork High School 45, Lloyd Bird 34
Landstown 57, Norcom 26
Princess Anne 70, Lake Taylor 45
Veritas Classic Christian School 57, Woodrow Wilson 50
Woodside 39, Deep Creek 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.