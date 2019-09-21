Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bishop McNamara, Md. 26, Trinity Episcopal 19
Bishop O’Connell 49, St. John Paul the Great 10
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 27, Randolph-Macon Academy 14
Blue Ridge School 42, Christchurch 0
Craig County 30, Montcalm, W.Va. 16
Handley 60, Skyline 25
Life Christian 28, Hun, N.J. 14
Norcom 54, John Marshall 14
North Cross 20, Roanoke Catholic 6
Phoebus 42, Hampton 6
River View, W.Va. 40, Hurley 34, 3OT
St. Albans, D.C. 14, Potomac School 0
St. Christopher’s 46, Norfolk Academy 7
St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 21, Abingdon ACTS 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.