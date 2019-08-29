Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Colonial Forge 27, Grassfield 7
Concordia Prep, Md. 57, St. John Paul the Great 0
Deep Run 37, Lee-Davis 7
E.C. Glass 58, Charlottesville 0
Freedom (Woodbridge) 50, Hayfield 14
Gretna 46, Brunswick 8
Henrico 49, Meadowbrook 0
Hopewell 40, Tabb 7
James Robinson 40, Colgan 14
John Champe 45, Booker T. Washington 12
Patriot 35, Riverbend 6
Potomac Falls 33, Dominion 0
Salem-Va. Beach 28, Landstown 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
