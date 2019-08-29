Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Colonial Forge 27, Grassfield 7 Concordia Prep, Md. 57, St. John Paul the Great 0 Deep Run 37,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Colonial Forge 27, Grassfield 7

Concordia Prep, Md. 57, St. John Paul the Great 0

Deep Run 37, Lee-Davis 7

E.C. Glass 58, Charlottesville 0

Freedom (Woodbridge) 50, Hayfield 14

Gretna 46, Brunswick 8

Henrico 49, Meadowbrook 0

Hopewell 40, Tabb 7

James Robinson 40, Colgan 14

John Champe 45, Booker T. Washington 12

Patriot 35, Riverbend 6

Potomac Falls 33, Dominion 0

Salem-Va. Beach 28, Landstown 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

