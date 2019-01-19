Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bluefield, W.Va. 77, Graham 55 Eastern Mennonite 58, Christ Chapel Academy 54 Gate City 73, Daniel Boone, Tenn. 52 Grafton 56, Louisa 49 Highland Springs 61, Bluestone 34 Highland-Warrenton 91, Peninsula Catholic…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bluefield, W.Va. 77, Graham 55

Eastern Mennonite 58, Christ Chapel Academy 54

Gate City 73, Daniel Boone, Tenn. 52

Grafton 56, Louisa 49

Highland Springs 61, Bluestone 34

Highland-Warrenton 91, Peninsula Catholic 82, OT

James River-Midlothian 72, Lee-Davis 60

Jefferson Forest 62, Appomattox 27

Lake Taylor 69, Bethel 44

Lakeland 65, Matoaca 57

Liberty Christian 55, North Cross 42

Lord Botetourt 60, James River-Buchanan 40

Martinsville 42, Magna Vista 33

Norview 79, Heritage-Newport News 63

Oscar Smith 55, Salem-Va. Beach 46

Parkway Christian 64, Dayspring Christian Academy 47

Parry McCluer 67, Narrows 35

Petersburg 68, Armstrong 63

Portsmouth Christian 45, StoneBridge Christian 35

Prince George 67, Mills Godwin 59, 2OT

Richmond Christian 70, Veritas 54

St. John Paul the Great 70, Cape Henry Collegiate 61

Va. Episcopal 67, Middleburg Academy 51

Varina 65, Princess Anne 60

Big Apple Basketball Invitational=

Our Saviour, N.Y. 64, Norfolk Academy 44

Dementia Awareness Classic=

George Wythe-Richmond 64, Glen Allen 46

Kings Fork Showcase=

Meadowbrook 79, Indian River 61

Midlothian 83, Warwick 54

Norfolk Collegiate 70, Central Virginia Home School 58

Woodrow Wilson 71, Warhill 48

Salem Kiwanis “Roy Stanley” Memorial Shootout=

Charlotte Olympic, N.C. 66, Roanoke Catholic 47

Covington 63, Chilhowie 51

Northside 79, Carlisle 55

Radford 59, Greensboro Dudley, N.C. 48

William Fleming 65, Hargrave Military 53

VA Challenge=

Episcopal 73, Benedictine 65

Flint Hill 88, Trinity Episcopal 85

Potomac School 57, St. Christopher’s 48

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 62, Collegiate-Richmond 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Liberty-Bedford vs. Heritage-Lynchburg, ppd. to Jan 19th.

Montcalm, W.Va. vs. Craig County, ccd.

Stonewall Jackson vs. Woodstock Central, ppd. to Jan 19th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ireton 76, St. John Paul the Great 26

Daniel Boone, Tenn. 68, Gate City 43

Episcopal 54, St. Gertrude 50

First Colonial 43, Hickory 42

Flint Hill 60, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 38

Great Bridge 53, Salem-Va. Beach 50

Magna Vista 53, Martinsville 31

Middleburg Academy 43, Va. Episcopal 31

Miller School 66, Eastern Mennonite 33

Orange County 56, Spotsylvania 55

Portsmouth Christian 38, StoneBridge Christian 34

2019 StatVA Classic=

Highland-Warrenton 74, Atlantic Shores Christian 31

Loudoun Valley 44, Western Branch 33

Riverdale Baptist, Md. 52, Norview 40

Trinity Episcopal 64, Colonial Forge 54

Woodside 50, Forest Park 38

Salem Kiwanis “Roy Stanley” Memorial Shootout=

Greensboro Dudley, N.C. 59, Faith Christian-Roanoke 38

Parry McCluer 56, Western Albemarle 43

William Fleming 59, Charlotte Olympic, N.C. 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Montcalm, W.Va. vs. Craig County, ccd.

