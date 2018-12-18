Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Battlefield 46, Langley 26 Bluefield, W.Va. 91, Graham 81 Booker T. Washington 54, Norcom 52 Broadway 55, Waynesboro 45 Brooke Point 66, King George 32 Brookville 60, Amherst County 47 Bruton 57,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Battlefield 46, Langley 26

Bluefield, W.Va. 91, Graham 81

Booker T. Washington 54, Norcom 52

Broadway 55, Waynesboro 45

Brooke Point 66, King George 32

Brookville 60, Amherst County 47

Bruton 57, Poquoson 53, OT

Carver Academy 67, West Point 29

Centreville 73, West Springfield 63

Chantilly 56, Yorktown 51

Charlottesville 75, Fluvanna 49

Colonial Forge 68, Riverbend 62

Deep Run 51, Hermitage 35

Edison 57, Falls Church 50

Floyd County 71, Giles 66

Frank Cox 60, Landstown 52

GW-Danville 51, Franklin County 41

George Marshall 71, Wakefield 69

Goochland 55, Cumberland 42

Granby 73, Lake Taylor 67

Grassfield 71, Deep Creek 51

Great Bridge 54, Lakeland 50

Halifax County 67, Magna Vista 62

Harlan Co., Ky. 66, Lee High 30

Hidden Valley 43, Pulaski County 40

Highland-Warrenton 77, Tandem Friends School 65

Holston 61, Rye Cove 40

Honaker 56, Sullivan North, Tenn. 53

Indian River 73, Nansemond River 71, OT

James Madison 36, McLean 35

John Battle 62, Virginia High 61

Kecoughtan 76, Denbigh 54

Kellam 62, Ocean Lakes 42

Kettle Run 76, James Wood 44

King & Queen 81, King William 71

King’s Fork 56, Oscar Smith 50

Lafayette 56, Jamestown 41

Lake Braddock 111, Oakton 74

Liberty-Bealeton 69, Fauquier 63

Lord Botetourt 47, Staunton River 44

Louisa 72, Massaponax 62

Maggie Walker 79, Hanover 51

Manchester 62, Cosby 56

Marion 78, Northwood 71

Massanutten Military 79, Grace Christian 27

Maury 59, Norview 54

Millbrook 59, Sherando 32

Northside 55, William Fleming 48

Orange County 62, Monticello 56

Osbourn 48, Westfield 34

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 67, Council 48

Phoebus 85, Hampton 60

Potomac 68, Gar-Field 39

Potomac School 65, Saint James, Md. 44

Prince George 93, Colonial Heights 54

Riverside 72, Justice 45

Salem 66, Blacksburg 64

Seton School 78, Shenandoah Valley Christian 65

Skyline 61, Clarke County 51

Smithfield 89, New Kent 44

South County 64, Hayfield 45

Spotswood 85, Rockbridge County 45

Stafford 55, Mountain View 37

TJ-Alexandria 47, Lee-Springfield 45

Tallwood 70, Bayside 66

Tunstall 66, Bassett 59

Twin Springs 65, Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 59

W.T. Woodson 45, South Lakes 34

Warren County 57, Strasburg 47

Washington-Lee 69, Annandale 50

Western Branch 73, Hickory 43

William Byrd 51, Glenvar 42

Woodside 70, Bethel 55

York 52, Warhill 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fishburne Military vs. Hargrave Military, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 55, Washington-Lee 45

Bayside 54, Tallwood 34

Bethel 54, Woodside 46

Broadway 55, Waynesboro 24

Central Lunenburg 43, Randolph Henry 31

Chantilly 59, Yorktown 40

Christiansburg 55, Carroll County 52

Churchland 46, Grafton 23

Eastside 52, Chilhowie 39

Edison 82, Falls Church 55

Fluvanna 68, Charlottesville 61, OT

Forest Park 55, C.D. Hylton 31

Franklin County 42, GW-Danville 30

Galax 65, George Wythe-Wytheville 53

George Marshall 38, Wakefield 20

George Mason 52, Broad Run 44

Hampton 76, Phoebus 35

Indian River 46, Nansemond River 41

James Madison 54, McLean 38

James Wood 70, Kettle Run 28

Justice 51, Manassas Park 32

King George 62, Brooke Point 44

King William 60, King & Queen 17

King’s Fork 56, Oscar Smith 49

Lake Taylor 87, Granby 9

Landstown 66, Frank Cox 20

Liberty-Bealeton 39, Fauquier 23

Lloyd Bird 61, Petersburg 45

Lord Botetourt 79, Staunton River 18

Millbrook 56, Sherando 26

Monticello 49, Orange County 37

Narrows 63, Eastern Montgomery 27

Norcom 60, Booker T. Washington 17

Northampton 37, Lancaster 36

Norview 48, Maury 15

Oakton 50, Lake Braddock 36

Ocean Lakes 68, Kellam 42

Parry McCluer 86, Craig County 20

Patrick County 72, Martinsville 56

Portsmouth Christian 40, StoneBridge Christian 32

Pulaski County 70, Hidden Valley 50

Riverbend 57, Colonial Forge 52

Rural Retreat 49, Bland County 35

Salem 62, Blacksburg 34

Skyline 54, Clarke County 50

South County 64, Hayfield 45

Spotswood 61, Rockbridge County 30

Spotsylvania 60, Massaponax 59, OT

Stafford 55, Mountain View 45

Strasburg 47, Warren County 19

TJ-Alexandria 57, Lee-Springfield 23

Tandem Friends School 43, Quantico 26

Virginia High 53, John Battle 42

W.T. Woodson 41, Herndon 33

West Springfield 56, Centreville 39

Western Branch 66, Hickory 25

William Byrd 52, Glenvar 40

William Fleming 57, Northside 47

Woodbridge 54, Colgan 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Christ Chapel Academy vs. Seton School, ppd.

Kempsville vs. Norfolk Collegiate, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

