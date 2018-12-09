Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bishop O’Connell 85, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 70 Blue Ridge 71, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 65 Covenant School 59, Blue Ridge Christian 38 Deep Run 63, Colonial Forge 48 Flint Hill 69, Bishop…
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop O’Connell 85, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 70
Blue Ridge 71, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 65
Covenant School 59, Blue Ridge Christian 38
Deep Run 63, Colonial Forge 48
Flint Hill 69, Bishop Ireton 60
Franklin 57, Atlantic Shores Christian 37
Freedom (Woodbridge) 63, Brooke Point 55
Gate City 81, Virginia High 34
Great Bridge 68, Northampton 48
H.D. Woodson, D.C. 53, Colonial Beach 51
Handley 58, Spotswood 46
John Marshall 79, Norcom 52
Landon, Md. 69, Woodberry Forest 50
Maury 78, Hampton 53
Montverde Academy, Fla. 57, Paul VI 50
Nansemond-Suffolk 68, Hargrave Military 65
Norview 64, Deep Creek 47
Oak Hill Academy 85, Liberty Heights, N.C. 51
Oscar Smith 77, Armstrong 57
Parry McCluer 37, Amherst County 34
Petersburg 27, Lafayette 25
Poquoson 41, Hampton Christian 37
Princess Anne 56, Woodrow Wilson 46
Ridgeview 70, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 41
Smithfield 64, Ocean Lakes 52
St. Annes-Belfield 66, Walsingham Academy 63
Steward School 57, St. Christopher’s 42
Surry County 71, North Stafford 66, OT
Mountaineer Invitational=
Championship=
James Monroe, W.Va. 57, Christiansburg 52
Consolation=
Alleghany 67, Covington 65
Musselman Tip-Off Classic=
Musselman, W.Va. 47, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 40
Stafford 78, Spring Mills, W.Va. 59
Sleepy Thompson Tournament=
3rd Place=
Maret, D.C. 57, Benedictine 47
5th Place=
Bishop Sullivan 59, Carmel 50
7th Place=
Trinity Episcopal 65, T.C. Williams 50
Championship=
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 89, Episcopal 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Nandua vs. Northumberland, ccd.
Petersburg vs. TJ-Richmond, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Great Bridge 68, Northampton 48
Highland Springs 73, King’s Fork 47
Hopewell 59, Tabb 15
Indian River 61, Grafton 42
Lebanon 50, State Line 43
Miller School 55, Surry County 48
New Kent 65, Charles City 27
Oakton 51, Loudoun County 35
Potomac School 58, Collegiate-Richmond 42
Princess Anne 94, Deep Creek 44
Western Albemarle 61, Covington 13
Western Branch 65, Churchland 41
William Monroe 43, Madison County 28
Woodrow Wilson 46, Potomac 33
Woodstock Central 0, Sherando 0
STAB Tip-Off tournament=
Championship=
St. Annes-Belfield 58, Atlantic Shores Christian 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Northumberland vs. Nandua, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
