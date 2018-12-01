Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Annandale 53, Justice 42 Atlantic Shores Christian 47, Severn, Md. 39 Cosby 62, Colonial Forge 48 Forest Park 25, Osbourn 20 Freedom (South Riding) 50, Potomac 27 George Wythe-Wytheville 78, Holston 42…
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 53, Justice 42
Atlantic Shores Christian 47, Severn, Md. 39
Cosby 62, Colonial Forge 48
Forest Park 25, Osbourn 20
Freedom (South Riding) 50, Potomac 27
George Wythe-Wytheville 78, Holston 42
James Madison 56, Flint Hill 42
John Marshall 48, West Potomac 39
Kecoughtan 37, Hickory 31
Lafayette 46, Phoebus 25
Liberty Christian 54, Va. Episcopal 35
Matoaca 75, Huguenot 43
Meadowbrook 61, Powhatan 60
Monacan 48, Varina 32
Norfolk Academy 65, Amelia County 40
Norview 91, Green Run 23
Phelps, Ky. 55, Twin Valley 35
Potomac School 67, St. John Paul the Great 52
South County 61, Loudoun County 19
St. Catherine’s 51, Broad Run 47
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 60, First Christian 22
TJ-Alexandria 52, Riverside 44
Trinity Episcopal 76, TPLS Christian 64
W.T. Woodson 43, Langley 36
Westfield 67, Falls Church 66
Flint Hill Tip-Off=
St. Annes-Belfield 67, Highland-Warrenton 55
Grace ChristianTip Off=
Final=
Highland-Monterey 38, Bath County 29
Hampshire Tip-Off Tournament=
Sherando 51, Petersburg, W.Va. 50
Princeton (Sam White) Tournament=
Championship=
Princeton, W.Va. 47, Tazewell 38
Third place=
Blacksburg 48, Graham 45
Virginia High Tip-off=
Third Place=
Eastside 63, Marion 57
Warriors Tip Off Tournament=
Final=
Western Albemarle 51, Jefferson Forest 36
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ireton 61, Loyola, Md. 59
Fairfax 53, Wakefield 46
Gate City 78, Eastside 67
George Marshall 69, Norview 59
Hayfield 64, John Marshall 55
Holston 53, Abingdon 50
Lakeland 77, TJ-Richmond 50
Lebanon 62, Northwood 56
Liberty-Bedford 49, Monticello 39
McLean 69, Tuscarora 61
Meadowbrook 45, Princess Anne 41
Mount Vernon 58, Osbourn Park 54
Nansemond-Suffolk 60, First Colonial 57
Norcom 57, Kecoughtan 54
Oak Hill Academy 58, James F. Byrnes, S.C. 44
Oak Hill Academy 75, Dorman, S.C. 59
Paul VI 67, St. Frances, Md. 58
Potomac 65, Colonial Forge 59
Potomac School 59, Collegiate-Richmond 53
Riverside 63, TJ-Alexandria 36
Salem-Va. Beach 71, Jamestown 51
Trinity Episcopal 74, Carmel 43
Va. Episcopal 59, Liberty Christian 55
Ballard Lee Invitational=
Third Place=
Virginia High 62, Northwood 56
Clipper Classic=
Green Run 62, Grafton 47
Tabb 44, Chancellor 42
Flint Hill Tip-Off=
Final=
Flint Hill 78, Highland-Warrenton 61
Grace Christian Tip Off=
Atlantic Shores Christian 61, Grace Christian Academy, Md. 38
Final=
Bath County 56, Grace Christian 29
William Monroe Tip-Off=
Final=
Fork Union Prep 65, William Monroe 63
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.