Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Annandale 53, Justice 42 Atlantic Shores Christian 47, Severn, Md. 39 Cosby 62, Colonial Forge 48 Forest Park 25, Osbourn 20 Freedom (South Riding) 50, Potomac 27 George Wythe-Wytheville 78, Holston 42…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 53, Justice 42

Atlantic Shores Christian 47, Severn, Md. 39

Cosby 62, Colonial Forge 48

Forest Park 25, Osbourn 20

Freedom (South Riding) 50, Potomac 27

George Wythe-Wytheville 78, Holston 42

James Madison 56, Flint Hill 42

John Marshall 48, West Potomac 39

Kecoughtan 37, Hickory 31

Lafayette 46, Phoebus 25

Liberty Christian 54, Va. Episcopal 35

Matoaca 75, Huguenot 43

Meadowbrook 61, Powhatan 60

Monacan 48, Varina 32

Norfolk Academy 65, Amelia County 40

Norview 91, Green Run 23

Phelps, Ky. 55, Twin Valley 35

Potomac School 67, St. John Paul the Great 52

South County 61, Loudoun County 19

St. Catherine’s 51, Broad Run 47

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 60, First Christian 22

TJ-Alexandria 52, Riverside 44

Trinity Episcopal 76, TPLS Christian 64

W.T. Woodson 43, Langley 36

Westfield 67, Falls Church 66

Flint Hill Tip-Off=

St. Annes-Belfield 67, Highland-Warrenton 55

Grace ChristianTip Off=

Final=

Highland-Monterey 38, Bath County 29

Hampshire Tip-Off Tournament=

Sherando 51, Petersburg, W.Va. 50

Princeton (Sam White) Tournament=

Championship=

Princeton, W.Va. 47, Tazewell 38

Third place=

Blacksburg 48, Graham 45

Virginia High Tip-off=

Third Place=

Eastside 63, Marion 57

Warriors Tip Off Tournament=

Final=

Western Albemarle 51, Jefferson Forest 36

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ireton 61, Loyola, Md. 59

Fairfax 53, Wakefield 46

Gate City 78, Eastside 67

George Marshall 69, Norview 59

Hayfield 64, John Marshall 55

Holston 53, Abingdon 50

Lakeland 77, TJ-Richmond 50

Lebanon 62, Northwood 56

Liberty-Bedford 49, Monticello 39

McLean 69, Tuscarora 61

Meadowbrook 45, Princess Anne 41

Mount Vernon 58, Osbourn Park 54

Nansemond-Suffolk 60, First Colonial 57

Norcom 57, Kecoughtan 54

Oak Hill Academy 58, James F. Byrnes, S.C. 44

Oak Hill Academy 75, Dorman, S.C. 59

Paul VI 67, St. Frances, Md. 58

Potomac 65, Colonial Forge 59

Potomac School 59, Collegiate-Richmond 53

Riverside 63, TJ-Alexandria 36

Salem-Va. Beach 71, Jamestown 51

Trinity Episcopal 74, Carmel 43

Va. Episcopal 59, Liberty Christian 55

Ballard Lee Invitational=

Third Place=

Virginia High 62, Northwood 56

Clipper Classic=

Green Run 62, Grafton 47

Tabb 44, Chancellor 42

Flint Hill Tip-Off=

Final=

Flint Hill 78, Highland-Warrenton 61

Grace Christian Tip Off=

Atlantic Shores Christian 61, Grace Christian Academy, Md. 38

Final=

Bath County 56, Grace Christian 29

William Monroe Tip-Off=

Final=

Fork Union Prep 65, William Monroe 63

