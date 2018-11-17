Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= VHSL Class 6= Second Round= Freedom (Woodbridge) 29, Hayfield 19 Manchester 48, Thomas Dale 7 W.T. Woodson 20, South County 10 VHSL Class 5= Second Round= North Stafford 36, Mountain View 0 VHSL…

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Class 6=

Second Round=

Freedom (Woodbridge) 29, Hayfield 19

Manchester 48, Thomas Dale 7

W.T. Woodson 20, South County 10

VHSL Class 5=

Second Round=

North Stafford 36, Mountain View 0

VHSL Class 4=

Second Round=

E.C. Glass 63, Jefferson Forest 28

Woodgrove 28, Loudoun County 21

VHSL Class 3=

Second Round=

Lord Botetourt 63, Abingdon 27

Spotsylvania 21, TJ-Richmond 3

VHSL Class 2=

Second Round=

Graham 28, Union 7

Radford 20, Gretna 7

Richlands 31, Ridgeview 21

VHSL Class 1=

Second Round=

Narrows 56, Parry McCluer 28

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 61, J.I. Burton 36

Riverheads 65, Altavista 7

VISAA Division I=

Championship=

Flint Hill 36, Benedictine 14

VISAA Division II=

Championship=

Fredericksburg Christian 35, North Cross 21

VISFL=

Championship=

Covenant School 76, St. Annes-Belfield 41

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

