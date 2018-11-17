Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= VHSL Class 6= Second Round= Freedom (Woodbridge) 29, Hayfield 19 Manchester 48, Thomas Dale 7 W.T. Woodson 20, South County 10 VHSL Class 5= Second Round= North Stafford 36, Mountain View 0 VHSL…
PREP FOOTBALL=
VHSL Class 6=
Second Round=
Freedom (Woodbridge) 29, Hayfield 19
Manchester 48, Thomas Dale 7
W.T. Woodson 20, South County 10
VHSL Class 5=
Second Round=
North Stafford 36, Mountain View 0
VHSL Class 4=
Second Round=
E.C. Glass 63, Jefferson Forest 28
Woodgrove 28, Loudoun County 21
VHSL Class 3=
Second Round=
Lord Botetourt 63, Abingdon 27
Spotsylvania 21, TJ-Richmond 3
VHSL Class 2=
Second Round=
Graham 28, Union 7
Radford 20, Gretna 7
Richlands 31, Ridgeview 21
VHSL Class 1=
Second Round=
Narrows 56, Parry McCluer 28
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 61, J.I. Burton 36
Riverheads 65, Altavista 7
VISAA Division I=
Championship=
Flint Hill 36, Benedictine 14
VISAA Division II=
Championship=
Fredericksburg Christian 35, North Cross 21
VISFL=
Championship=
Covenant School 76, St. Annes-Belfield 41
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.