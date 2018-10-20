202
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Saturday's Scores

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press October 20, 2018 8:59 pm 10/20/2018 08:59pm
Share

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bayside 23, Salem-Va. Beach 20, OT

Bethel 29, Denbigh 12

Bishop O’Connell 20, Bishop Ireton 14

Bishop Sullivan 51, Canada Prep Academy, Ontario 13

Chincoteague def. Richmond Christian, forfeit

Flint Hill 38, Saint James, Md. 0

Fredericksburg Christian 53, Atlantic Shores Christian 12

Hancock, Md. 60, Massanutten Military 14

Huguenot 28, George Wythe-Richmond 0

Indian River 28, Oscar Smith 16

Middlesex 21, King & Queen 14

St. Michael 18, Hampton Roads Generals 8

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 40, St. Albans, D.C. 14

Trinity Episcopal 21, Potomac School 17

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Sports Washington, DC Sports

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500