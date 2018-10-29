Monday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Bluestone 22, Cumberland 0 Churchland 39, Armstrong 6 Colonial Beach 55, Lancaster 6 Covington 49, Craig County 6 Essex 44, Washington & Lee 6 Franklin County 37, Halifax County 19 Giles 42, Alleghany…
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bluestone 22, Cumberland 0
Churchland 39, Armstrong 6
Colonial Beach 55, Lancaster 6
Covington 49, Craig County 6
Essex 44, Washington & Lee 6
Franklin County 37, Halifax County 19
Giles 42, Alleghany 20
Gloucester 16, Hampton 13
Grayson County 36, George Wythe-Wytheville 28
Isle of Wight Academy 43, Fuqua School 26
Lord Botetourt 34, William Byrd 16
Nansemond River 49, Great Bridge 29
New Kent 42, York 35
St. Annes-Belfield 36, Kenston Forest 0
