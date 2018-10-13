PREP FOOTBALL= Albemarle 27, Charlottesville 26 Annandale 30, West Potomac 16 Auburn 47, Bland County 8 Battlefield 61, Osbourn Park 12 Benedictine 38, Collegiate-Richmond 35 Blacksburg 21, Pulaski County 14 Booker T. Washington 67, Granby…
Albemarle 27, Charlottesville 26
Annandale 30, West Potomac 16
Auburn 47, Bland County 8
Battlefield 61, Osbourn Park 12
Benedictine 38, Collegiate-Richmond 35
Blacksburg 21, Pulaski County 14
Booker T. Washington 67, Granby 16
Brentsville 13, William Monroe 12
Broad Run 54, Parkdale, Md. 0
Broadway 28, Fort Defiance 13
Brookville 28, Rustburg 7
C.D. Hylton 35, Potomac 7
Chancellor 48, King George 40
Chilhowie 50, Rural Retreat 0
Churchland 45, Woodrow Wilson 8
Clarke County 26, Strasburg 23
Colonial Forge 49, Stafford 14
Courtland 42, Fauquier 23
Covington 19, Parry McCluer 7
Culpeper 19, Warren County 0
E.C. Glass 63, Jefferson Forest 34
East Rockingham 35, Buffalo Gap 28
Eastern View 77, Caroline 6
Eastside 51, Twin Springs 16
Episcopal 32, St. Albans, D.C. 7
Falls Church 49, Edison 14
Fort Chiswell 46, Tazewell 26
Galax 21, George Wythe-Wytheville 14
Gar-Field 16, Colgan 13
Gate City 23, Lee High 20
George Marshall 47, George Mason 6
Glenvar 42, Floyd County 0
Grace Christian 20, Fishburne Military 8
Graham 44, Virginia High 7
Grassfield 24, Lakeland 20
Greenbrier Christian 59, Hampton Roads 22
Hayfield 59, T.C. Williams 37
Heritage-Lynchburg 47, Liberty Christian 3
Herndon 31, McLean 13
Hickory 30, Great Bridge 20
Hidden Valley 21, Christiansburg 13
Holston 40, Northwood 8
Honaker 39, Hurley 0
Indian River 41, King’s Fork 13
Isle of Wight Academy 48, Hargrave Military 36
J.I. Burton 44, Grundy 31
James Madison 37, Chantilly 14
James River-Buchanan 54, Alleghany 7
James Robinson 42, Fairfax 0
Jefferson, W.Va. 32, Loudoun Valley 13
John Champe 30, Briar Woods 3
Lake Braddock 18, W.T. Woodson 12
Lebanon 35, Castlewood 6
Lee-Springfield 35, Wakefield 19
Liberty-Bedford 28, Amherst County 21
Lord Botetourt 17, Bluefield, W.Va. 3
Louisa 42, Monticello 28
Manchester 55, Lloyd Bird 7
Massaponax 42, Brooke Point 7
Matoaca 38, Colonial Heights 14
Maury 41, Norview 0
Midlothian 15, Clover Hill 12
Millbrook 60, James Wood 32
Monacan 27, Cosby 13
Mount Vernon 31, Justice 28
Nansemond-Suffolk 40, Norfolk Academy 33
Nelson County def. Massanutten Military, forfeit
North Cross 44, Atlantic Shores Christian 0
North Stafford 49, Mountain View 14
Northside 48, Staunton River 7
Oscar Smith 28, Deep Creek 7
Patrick County 21, Martinsville 0
Patriot 17, Forest Park 0
Potomac School 26, Maret, D.C. 22
Richlands 30, Marion 6
Ridgeview 24, John Battle 7
Riverheads 56, Luray 13
Riverside 10, Heritage (Leesburg) 7
Rockbridge County 70, Waynesboro 14
Rocky Mount Academy, N.C. 29, Southampton Academy 18
Rye Cove 39, Jenkins, Ky. 6
Sherando 27, Kettle Run 14
South County 35, West Springfield 10
South Lakes 39, Washington-Lee 0
Spotswood 52, Turner Ashby 13
Spotsylvania 43, James Monroe 7
Stone Bridge 50, Rock Ridge 22
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 42, Osbourn 8
Stuarts Draft 42, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 0
Thomas Dale 28, Petersburg 24
Thomas Walker 34, Twin Valley 12
Tuscarora 43, Freedom (South Riding) 0
Union 38, Central Wise 13
Western Albemarle 30, Orange County 20
Westfield 56, Oakton 0
Wilson Memorial 30, Page County 22
Woodgrove 42, Dominion 0
Woodstock Central 47, Madison County 23
Yorktown 35, Langley 3
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bishop Sullivan vs. St. John Paul the Great, ccd.
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot vs. Chincoteague, ppd. to Oct 15th.
Brunswick vs. Park View-South Hill, ppd. to Oct 15th.
Buckingham County vs. Cumberland, ppd. to Oct 15th.
Central Lunenburg vs. Prince Edward County, ppd. to Oct 15th.
Charles City vs. Middlesex, ppd.
Dinwiddie vs. Meadowbrook, ppd.
Essex vs. Colonial Beach, ppd. to Oct 15th.
First Colonial vs. Frank Cox, ppd. to Oct 13th.
Fluvanna vs. Powhatan, ppd. to Oct 13th.
Franklin vs. Sussex Central, ppd. to Oct 15th.
Goochland vs. Bluestone, ppd. to Oct 15th.
Halifax County vs. Franklin County, ppd. to Oct 15th.
Handley vs. Liberty-Bealeton, ppd. to Oct 13th.
Hanover vs. Patrick Henry-Ashland, ppd. to Oct 15th.
Henrico vs. Varina, ppd.
Heritage-Newport News vs. Warwick, ppd. to Oct 15th.
Hopewell vs. Prince George, ppd. to Oct 13th.
J.R. Tucker vs. Douglas Freeman, ppd. to Oct 13th.
James River-Midlothian vs. George Wythe-Richmond, ppd. to Oct 13th.
John Marshall vs. Glen Allen, ppd.
Kecoughtan vs. Denbigh, ppd. to Oct 13th.
Kellam vs. Landstown, ppd. to Oct 13th.
Kempsville vs. Green Run, ppd.
Lafayette vs. New Kent, ppd. to Oct 15th.
Lee-Davis vs. Atlee, ppd. to Oct 13th.
Magna Vista vs. GW-Danville, ppd. to Oct 15th.
Mathews vs. King William, ppd. to Oct 15th.
Mills Godwin vs. Hermitage, ppd. to Oct 15th.
Nandua vs. Col. Richardson, Md., ppd. to Oct 13th.
Norcom vs. Lake Taylor, ppd. to Oct 13th.
Nottoway vs. Randolph Henry, ccd.
Roanoke Catholic vs. Norfolk Christian, ccd.
Salem-Va. Beach vs. Tallwood, ppd. to Oct 13th.
Skyline vs. Manassas Park, ccd.
Smithfield vs. Poquoson, ppd. to Oct 23rd.
St. Annes-Belfield vs. Brunswick Academy, ppd. to Oct 15th.
Surry County vs. Southampton, ppd. to Oct 15th.
TJ-Richmond vs. Deep Run, ppd. to Oct 15th.
Tunstall vs. Bassett, ppd. to Oct 15th.
Warhill vs. Tabb, ppd. to Oct 13th.
Washington, Md. vs. Arcadia, ppd. to Oct 15th.
West Point vs. King & Queen, ppd. to Oct 16th.
Western Branch vs. Nansemond River, ppd. to Oct 13th.
Windsor vs. Greensville County, ppd. to Oct 13th.
Woodbridge vs. Freedom (Woodbridge), ppd. to Oct 13th.
York vs. Jamestown, ppd. to Oct 13th.
