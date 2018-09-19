202
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Wednesday's Scores

Wednesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press September 19, 2018 8:52 pm 09/19/2018 08:52pm
Share

PREP FOOTBALL=

Frank Cox 28, Green Run 14

Kellam 24, First Colonial 21

Landstown 21, Princess Anne 14

Ocean Lakes 9, Salem-Va. Beach 0

Oscar Smith 37, Grassfield 7

Tallwood 42, Kempsville 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Sports Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500