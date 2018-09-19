Wednesday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Frank Cox 28, Green Run 14 Kellam 24, First Colonial 21 Landstown 21, Princess Anne 14 Ocean Lakes 9, Salem-Va. Beach 0 Oscar Smith 37, Grassfield 7 Tallwood 42, Kempsville 0 ___ Some…
PREP FOOTBALL=
Frank Cox 28, Green Run 14
Kellam 24, First Colonial 21
Landstown 21, Princess Anne 14
Ocean Lakes 9, Salem-Va. Beach 0
Oscar Smith 37, Grassfield 7
Tallwood 42, Kempsville 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.