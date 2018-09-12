Wednesday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Atlee 39, Douglas Freeman 20 Benedictine 44, Fork Union Prep 16 Bluestone 28, Prince Edward County 14 Cave Spring 48, Alleghany 19 Central Lunenburg 14, Buckingham County 7, OT Clover Hill 41, George…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Atlee 39, Douglas Freeman 20

Benedictine 44, Fork Union Prep 16

Bluestone 28, Prince Edward County 14

Cave Spring 48, Alleghany 19

Central Lunenburg 14, Buckingham County 7, OT

Clover Hill 41, George Wythe-Richmond 6

Colonial Forge 42, C.D. Hylton 14

Cosby 23, Huguenot 20

Edison 35, McLean 21

Fluvanna 57, Madison County 35

Fort Defiance 21, Wilson Memorial 14

Glen Allen 39, Lee-Davis 20

Glenvar 36, Grayson County 12

Goochland 30, Nottoway 13

Halifax County 46, Dan River 7

Highland Springs 42, Riverbend 0

Liberty Christian 42, Brunswick 0

Liberty-Bedford 46, Staunton River 7

Lloyd Bird 40, James River-Midlothian 20

Loudoun County 48, Freedom (South Riding) 0

Manchester 62, Monacan 9

Massaponax 42, Matoaca 14

Mills Godwin 14, Hanover 13

Mountain View 24, Potomac 12

Page County 14, Stuarts Draft 7

Patrick County 23, North Stokes, N.C. 0

Petersburg 50, James Monroe 21

Prince George 19, John Marshall 14

Pulaski County 53, Carroll County 14

Radford 7, Gretna 6

Reidsville, N.C. 34, Magna Vista 12

Sherando 56, Loudoun Valley 14

Spotsylvania 34, Orange County 7

Stafford 28, King George 7

Strasburg 54, Rappahannock County 6

TJ-Richmond 28, Caroline 13

Varina 48, Hermitage 0

Western Albemarle 31, Charlottesville 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Great Bridge vs. Indian River, ppd.

Nansemond River vs. Lakeland, ppd.

Northampton vs. Windsor, ppd.

Woodrow Wilson vs. Booker T. Washington, ppd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

