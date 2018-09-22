PREP FOOTBALL= Amelia County 41, Bluestone 10 Appomattox 49, Dan River 33 Arcadia 48, Broadwater Academy 0 Atlee 28, Armstrong 18 Blacksburg 24, Salem 21 Bluefield, W.Va. 60, Tazewell 18 Broad Run 41, Rock Ridge…
PREP FOOTBALL=
Amelia County 41, Bluestone 10
Appomattox 49, Dan River 33
Arcadia 48, Broadwater Academy 0
Atlee 28, Armstrong 18
Blacksburg 24, Salem 21
Bluefield, W.Va. 60, Tazewell 18
Broad Run 41, Rock Ridge 0
Brookville 23, Amherst County 0
Brunswick 14, Windsor 7
Buckingham County 19, Nottoway 3
C.D. Hylton 15, Gar-Field 0
Castlewood 16, Rye Cove 13
Central Lunenburg 48, Cumberland 6
Centreville 45, South Lakes 8
Chancellor 36, James Monroe 29
Chantilly 27, Battlefield 6
Chilhowie 59, Northwood 9
Christchurch 12, Atlantic Shores Christian 6
Clarke County 45, Washington, W.Va. 8
Clover Hill 31, James River-Midlothian 21
Colonial Beach 53, Mathews 0
Colonial Forge 35, Riverbend 0
Colonial Heights 28, Meadowbrook 20
Cosby 42, George Wythe-Richmond 6
Covenant School 60, Brunswick Academy 0
Craig County 34, Twin Valley 16
Culpeper 21, Spotsylvania 10
Deep Run 35, J.R. Tucker 21
Dinwiddie 69, Prince George 26
Dominion 21, Heritage (Leesburg) 14
Douglas Freeman 17, John Marshall 6
East Rockingham 49, Page County 6
Eastern Montgomery 30, Bland County 22
Eastern View 42, Courtland 13
Eastside 35, Thomas Walker 28
Edison 35, TJ-Alexandria 0
Episcopal 40, Maret, D.C. 0
Fairfax 15, Annandale 8
Falls Church 35, George Marshall 19
Fishburne Military 28, Quantico 0
Flint Hill 42, Collegiate-Richmond 0
Fluvanna 22, Monticello 17
Franklin County 16, Bassett 7
Freedom (Woodbridge) 75, Osbourn 6
GW-Danville 66, Martinsville 19
George Wythe-Wytheville 34, Auburn 27
Giles 24, Floyd County 21
Glen Allen 28, Hermitage 7
Glenvar 27, Carroll County 19
Good Counsel, Md. 55, Bishop Sullivan 0
Graham 44, Central Wise 10
Grayson County 27, Marion 12
Greensville County 54, Surry County 21
Gretna 70, Chatham 0
Grundy 20, Honaker 0
Hampton 14, Bethel 0
Harrisonburg 35, Broadway 7
Hedgesville, W.Va. 45, James Wood 20
Henrico 44, Patrick Henry-Ashland 6
Heritage-Lynchburg 25, E.C. Glass 22
Hidden Valley 37, Abingdon 25
Highland Springs 71, Lee-Davis 8
Holston 33, Rural Retreat 14
Hopewell 35, Petersburg 14
Hurley 26, Montcalm, W.Va. 6
Indian River 42, Nansemond River 6
Isle of Wight Academy 48, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 0
J.I. Burton 50, Twin Springs 0
James Madison 35, Washington-Lee 17
Jamestown 21, Grafton 13
Jefferson Forest 57, Liberty-Bedford 34
Justice 35, McLean 14
King George 34, Caroline 15
King William 35, Washington & Lee 12
Kinston Parrott Academy, N.C. 42, Southampton Academy 22
Lake Braddock 36, Yorktown 0
Lake Taylor 58, Norview 27
Langley 42, Oakton 7
Liberty Christian 28, Rustburg 21
Lloyd Bird 7, Huguenot 6
Loudoun County 28, Riverside 0
Luray 56, Wilson Memorial 35
Magna Vista 42, Patrick County 21
Manchester 47, Midlothian 3
Massaponax 44, North Stafford 7
Maury 30, Booker T. Washington 22
Millbrook 53, Fauquier 26
Mount Vernon 49, Wakefield 7
Mountain View 30, Stafford 7
Nandua 36, Lancaster 34
Nansemond-Suffolk 40, Portsmouth Christian 13
Norcom 16, Churchland 0
North Cross 67, Hargrave Military 14
Northside 27, Lord Botetourt 24
Northside 27, Lord Botetourt 24
Northumberland 61, Middlesex 0
Orange County 30, Charlottesville 14
Park View-South Hill 28, Franklin 13
Parry McCluer 52, Nelson County 6
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 43, John Battle 24
Paul VI 28, St. John Paul the Great 7
Poquoson 27, New Kent 0
Potomac 20, Colgan 18
Potomac Falls 36, Freedom (South Riding) 10
Prince Edward County 56, Randolph Henry 12
Pulaski County 34, Cave Spring 0
Radford 45, Alleghany 7
Richlands 27, William Byrd 21
Ridgeview 49, Lee High 7
Rockbridge County 14, Fort Defiance 10
Sherando 55, Liberty-Bealeton 21
Skyline 42, George Mason 22
South County 36, Hayfield 6
Southampton 24, Sussex Central 6
Spotswood 37, William Fleming 15
St. Annes-Belfield 42, Hampton Roads 0
St. Christopher’s 27, Norfolk Academy 24
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 20, Fork Union Prep 13
Stone Bridge 42, John Champe 7
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 21, Brooke Point 17
Strasburg 22, Warren County 21, OT
Thomas Dale 28, Matoaca 21
Trinity Episcopal 35, Bishop Ireton 0
Tunstall 43, Halifax County 29
Turner Ashby 34, Waynesboro 7
Tuscarora 35, Briar Woods 23
Union 33, Gate City 13
Va. Episcopal 60, Kenston Forest 12
Varina 49, Hanover 7
West Point 51, Northampton 8
Western Albemarle 28, Powhatan 21
Westfield 62, West Springfield 21
William Campbell 20, Altavista 18
William Monroe 20, Madison County 14
Woodbridge 41, Forest Park 0
Woodrow Wilson 20, Granby 7
Woodside 26, Heritage-Newport News 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Albemarle vs. Louisa, ppd. to Sep 22nd.
Great Bridge vs. Deep Creek, ppd. to Sep 22nd.
Lee-Springfield vs. W.T. Woodson, ppd.
Warhill vs. Bruton, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.