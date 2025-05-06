Chairman of Va. GOP says Youngkin did not consult him before calling for lt. gov. nominee to drop out

The chairman of the Virginia Republican Party says Gov. Glenn Youngkin did not consult him before asking John Reid, the GOP nominee for lieutenant governor, to withdraw from the race.

Youngkin called on John Reid, the nominee for Virginia’s lieutenant governor, to leave the race last month in response to alleged findings surfaced by GOP researchers.

Virginia Sen. Mark Peake, the chairman of the state’s Republican Party, told WTOP that Youngkin made that call without his input.

“I had no discussion whatsoever with the governor or his staff about that decision, or to make that decision,” said Peake, who represents Bedford County, Campbell County and Lynchburg City in Virginia’s 22nd Senate District.

Peake said he was “advised” a plan had been made about how to respond to reports that a social media account with the same handle Reid uses had allegedly shared pornographic content online.

“And to my knowledge, no other Republican leaders were consulted about that decision and how they were going to proceed on that decision,” Peake said.

Reid has denied that the account posting the pornographic content belongs to him and reiterated that he will not exit the race.

The conservative radio host is the state’s first openly gay candidate to run for statewide office. Reid has said his sexual orientation is the reason he’s being targeted.

Peake said he hasn’t seen the images posted to the account and isn’t “really sure what they were.”

“I wish everybody would contact me before they do anything, but lawyers, politicians, everyone should contact me before they make any major decisions. But that is not the way of the world, and that’s just how it is,” Peake said regarding Youngkin’s decision not to consult him before calling on Reid to withdraw.

However, Peake also said the situation was atypical and he doesn’t know what the “normal procedure” should be.

“I think a private conversation about that issue was completely appropriate,” Peake said. “I think the unfortunate thing here is that these images were given to the press at about the same time as the request was made to John to step down or to at least discuss those images.”

The controversy seemed to have caused a schism in the party, with Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears releasing a statement last month that split from Youngkin, where she said the decision to move forward with the race is Reid’s decision alone to make.

“Much better that we get these issues out in the open and discussed in April rather than October,” Peake said. “So I think the issues are known and our candidates are moving forward.”

He wouldn’t comment about where Youngkin and Reid’s relationship currently stands.

“I do know that the governor has publicly stated that John Reid is our lieutenant governor candidate and that he supports all Republican nominees and our ticket,” Peake said. “I don’t know what conversations they are having.”

But the chairman said it would “benefit” the GOP ticket if Youngkin and Reid could reconcile in public.

“As Republican Party of Virginia chairman, it’s my job to do everything that I can to give our ticket the best chance of success, and I will do that,” Peake said.

WTOP’s Nick Iannelli contributed to this report.

