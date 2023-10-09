Virginia voter guide: What you need to know for the 2023 general election

Control of the Virginia General Assembly is on the table this November with just a handful of competitive districts potentially determining whether Republicans will have a majority in both chambers of the state legislature.

The upcoming election in Virginia could very well be the most closely watched contest in the country come November.

Going into Election Day, the GOP has a slim majority in the Virginia House with 50 Republicans, 46 Democrats and four vacancies.

In the Virginia Senate, meanwhile, Democrats hold a similarly narrow majority. Of the 40 seats in the Senate, there are 22 Democrats and 18 Republicans.

With Republican Glenn Youngkin in the governor’s mansion, Republicans are looking to win unified control — by flipping the State Senate. Democrats are looking to retake the House, which would bolster their power in Richmond.

Either outcome would have significant consequences for Virginia over the next several years.

Many voting and election questions can be answered on your local board of election’s website.

Here’s what you need to know.

Where to vote early in person

Early voting opened Sept. 22 and you can find a nearby polling place on the Commonwealth’s website.

You need an ID to vote in person. You can find out which ones will work for you on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

The last day to vote early in-person is Saturday, Nov. 4 — polls close at 5 p.m.

Still need to register?

To be eligible to vote, you have to be 18 years old or turn 18 before Nov. 7.

The deadline to register — or to update your existing registration — is Oct. 16.

You can go online to register to vote. Or, you can visit the Virginia Department of Elections website to find an office where you can register in person. Remember to bring your ID with you.

Want a mail-in ballot?

The deadline to apply for a ballot to be mailed to you is Oct. 27 at 5 p.m.

You can apply for a mail-in ballot online or by visiting your local registration office. You can also submit the form by mail, fax or email. Here’s the form.

You will need to return your completed ballot to your local registrar’s office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. You can mail your completed ballot — it must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the registrar’s office by noon on the third day following the election.

Most counties have drop-off boxes for mail-in ballots at early voting and Election Day polling places. You can also drop off mail-in ballots at drop boxes in most counties.

Want to vote on Election Day?

Election Day is Nov. 7 this year, and polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. As long as you’re in line by the time polls close, you can cast your ballot.

You can figure out where your polling place is online.

Remember to bring your ID — a list of acceptable forms of identification is online.

Who’s on the ballot?

Every seat in the Virginia General Assembly is up for grabs. That means all 100 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates and all 40 seats in the Virginia Senate are on the ballot

There are also several local county races Virginia voters will find on their ballots.

In Arlington, voters are selecting two seats for the Arlington County Board and weighing in on a school board seat. In Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties, there are consequential Board of Supervisors races and school board contests voters will weigh in on.

In Loudoun County, Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj, a Democrat, faces Republican Bob Anderson, who held the post of top prosecutor more than 20 years ago.

You can find sample ballots on your local board of election’s website.

Are any local races competitive?

There are a few races to watch as the parties battle it out for control of the General Assembly.

There are two competitive districts in Virginia’s Senate and three in the House of Delegates but several of those races aren’t in Northern Virginia, according to CNalysis.

Parts of Loudoun and Fauquier counties make up Senate District 31, where there’s a vacant seat with no incumbent running. Republican Juan Segura is running against Democrat Russet Perry in what the Virginia Public Access Project calls a competitive race.

In western Prince William County, there’s no incumbent running for House District 21’s open seat. Democrat Josh Thomas is running against Republican John Stirrup.

Stirrup is familiar to some District 21 voters. He represented the Gainesville District on the Board of County Supervisors from 2003 to 2011. He took a break from politics after losing a bid for public office in 2011. Stirrup said he is running again because he’s concerned about the direction of the country, InsideNoVa reports.

Thomas is an attorney and former Marine Corps officer who’s campaigning on issues, such as the cost of housing and funding schools.

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this report.

