Franchot outlines equity plan in campaign for governor

Comptroller Peter Franchot has outlined a plan to increase equity and inclusion for Black Maryland residents as part of his campaign for governor.

Comptroller Peter Franchot has outlined a plan to increase equity and inclusion for Black Maryland residents as part of his campaign for governor.

The plan announced Monday includes a pledge to name a Black woman as his running mate. Franchot, a Democrat, says he he would create a Cabinet-level office called the Secretary of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to review state policies.

If recreational marijuana is legalized in a state ballot question next year, Franchot says he would focus on making sure it would help economic growth in areas of the state disproportionately affected by enforcement for cannabis-related offenses.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.