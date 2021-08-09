CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Canada OKs vaccinated Americans | Local vaccination numbers | COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations
Home » Local Politics and Elections News » Franchot outlines equity plan…

Franchot outlines equity plan in campaign for governor

The Associated Press

August 9, 2021, 2:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Comptroller Peter Franchot has outlined a plan to increase equity and inclusion for Black Maryland residents as part of his campaign for governor.

The plan announced Monday includes a pledge to name a Black woman as his running mate. Franchot, a Democrat, says he he would create a Cabinet-level office called the Secretary of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to review state policies.

If recreational marijuana is legalized in a state ballot question next year, Franchot says he would focus on making sure it would help economic growth in areas of the state disproportionately affected by enforcement for cannabis-related offenses.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

New CISA office brings in cloud giants, other private companies to collaborate on cyber threats

Idea to reduce the number of CIOs per agency reemerges

Biden's picks on USPS board push back on 'dangerous risks' in plan to slow down mail

Appropriators worried about DoD's ability to fill key technical vacancies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up