Mayor Bowser requests ethics review of former city administrator after abrupt departure

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has sought an ethics review of former D.C. city administrator Rashad Young for his dealings with Howard University.

On the same day former D.C. City Administrator Rashad Young announced he’d be stepping down from his position, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser sent a letter to the D.C. Board of Ethics and Government Accountability seeking an ethics review of Young, according to the Washington Post.

The letter said Young told Bowser on July 31 he was in talks for a job at Howard University and was seeking ethics guidance, because Young helped negotiate a deal for nearly $300 million in tax breaks and public funding for a new hospital for the university.

Since stepping down, Young has not responded to WTOP for comment.

The mayor wrote in the letter to the ethics board that she directed her general counsel on Aug. 4 to review the circumstances of the job offer.