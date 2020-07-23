From WTOP’s Election Desk: Sign up for WTOP’s new election email

WTOP is launching a new weekly email newsletter centered on the reporting of Capitol Hill reporter Mitch Miller and regional reporting from Nick Iannelli.

This is a political year like no other and WTOP is launching a weekly email newsletter that will be written by Mitchell Miller, who covers Capitol Hill, and Nick Iannelli, who covers political developments in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

“From WTOP’s Election Desk” will offer a look at the national conversation through a local lens and will be packed with great reporting. Miller and Iannelli will go beyond the headlines, to provide unique coverage of the Washington area’s political whirlwind. The inaugural email will go out on Friday, July 24 and it will drop each Friday morning.

This newsletter is the perfect way to follow the twists and turns of the presidential election, and make sure you’re in the know about what’s happening with local elections in the D.C. area, too.

More Americans are engaged in the political process than have been in the past. From nationwide elections to local races in the D.C. region, people will be intensely monitoring what happens next and which path voters will choose for the U.S.

As it relates to local politics, there is a ton of content out there. Iannelli will provide insight into the complex and intriguing political dynamic in Maryland, a mostly Democratic state with a Republican governor. And Virginia is an expansive state with wide-ranging political views that stretch from the far-left side of the aisle to the far-fight.

Then there’s D.C., which has its own local government officials who represent hundreds of thousands of constituents in the District. D.C. leaders hope to one day have representation for their taxpaying residents on Capitol Hill.

Miller is one of the few reporters who has been working inside the U.S. Capitol during the pandemic and has been following lawmakers as they wear masks and bustle through the halls of Congress.

Covering Congress is more than tracking legislation, and Miller will provide insight into the personalities, quirky moments and scenes that don’t always get covered.

He will also let you in on some of the secrets of the Capitol itself, which of course has an incredible amount of history.

“Covering Congress is an incredible beat for a journalist, and I’m honored to be able bring you some of the amazing things I see and hear every day, but often don’t get to report on the air,” Miller said.

From now until Election Day in November, the goal of this newsletter is to focus on the political issues and elections that affect D.C., Maryland and Virginia, and to focus on what is happening on Capitol Hill.

Miller and Iannelli will sort through the latest developments and highlight the most interesting local stories with the greatest impact that come their way each week.

They hope you will sign up for the newsletter and continue to come back each week to get your political fix.

The next few months will be exciting. Let’s all experience history together.

