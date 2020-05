2020 Virginia city, town election results Abigail Constantino

Here are the results of elections in city and town elections in Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun and Fauquier counties, and the City of Fredericksburg.

You can find results in other jurisdictions at the Virginia Department of Elections. * — Incumbent

Mark B. Angres — City Council (6 seats) Joseph D. Harmon —

Jon R. Stehle Jr. —

Janice B. Miller —

So P. Lim —

Sang H. Yi —

Kate G. Doyle Feingold —

D.T. “Tom” Ross — School Board (5 seats) Carolyn S. Pitches —

Tobin M. “Toby” Sorensen —

Mitch A. “Sut” Sutterfield —

Robert M. Reinsel —

John A. Buttram —

Kristina M. Cecere — Town of Vienna Mayor Pasha Majdi —

Howard Springsteen —

Linda Colbert — Town Council (6 seats) Andrea Dahl —

Chris Wright —

Roy Baldwin —

Charles Anderson —

Ray Brill Jr. —

David Patarin —

Ed Somers — Town of Clifton Mayor William Holloway* — Town Council (5 seats) Melissa Milne —

Regan McDonald —

Darrell Poe —

Stephen Effros —

Patrick Pline — Loudoun County Town of Hamilton Town Council (3 seats) Elizabeth D. Gaucher —

Kenneth C. Wine —

Greg K. Wilmot —

Sofia D. Kesari — Town of Round Hill Mayor Scott T. Ramsay — Town Council Paula G. James — Prince William County Haymarket Mayor David M. Leake* —

Kenneth M. Luersen — Town Council (6 seats) Robert T. Day* —

Connor W. Leake* —

Chris S. Morris* —

Madhu Panthi* —

Steven R. Shannon* —

R. Marchant Schneider —

Thomas C. Utz —

Tracy Lynn Pater —

Joe R. Pasanello —

Robert B. “Bob” Weir — Occoquan Mayor Earnie W. Porta Jr. — Town Council (5 seats) Eliot R. Perkins —

Cindy J. Fifthian —

Jenn M. Loges —

Laurie E. Holloway —

Krystyna M. Bienia — Quantico Mayor Kevin P. Brown* — Town Council (5 seats) Sammoto Yomosa Dabney —

Otis C. Baker* —

Alice C. Toner —

Earlene J. Clinton* —

Robin R. Langham* —

Ashley Rena Langham —

Russell V. “Rusty” Kuhns* —

Virginia L. MacFarlan —

Jason R. Stoltz — Fauquier County Fifth Ward Town Council (1 seat) Kevin T. Carter —

Michael V. Fieri — First Ward Town Council (1 seat) Heather D. Sutphin —

Ali Zarabi — Fourth Ward Town Council (1 seat) James N Hartman III Second Ward Town Council (1 seat) William T. “Bill” Semple II —

Alec P. Burnett — Third Ward Town Council (1 seat) Bret H. Hamby — Remington Mayor Gerald A. Billingsley — Town Council (6 seats) Susan L. Tiffany —

Evan H. “Skeet” Ashby III —

Devada R. Allison Jr. —

Stanley L. Heaney —

Van M. Loving —

Kimberly A. Henry — The Plains Mayor Lori B. Sisson — Town Council (3 seats) Melissa K. Washer —

John T. Deering —

Blakeney Gallagher —

Bruce G. LeLacheur — City of Fredericksburg Mayor Anne G. Little —

Mary Katherine Greenlaw — City Council (2 seats) Jon A. Gerlach —

Matthew J. Kelly —

Kerry P. Devine —

Jannan W. Holmes —

Jarvis E. Bailey —

