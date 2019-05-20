Monday marks Virginia primary voter registration deadline

Monday is the deadline to register to vote or update registration information in Virginia's June 11 primaries. Here's what you need to know.

Virginia voters do not register by party and can choose which party’s primary to vote in each time. Voters can vote absentee by mail or in person before primary day with a qualifying reason such as a long work day or plans to be out of town. Mail-in absentee ballots must be received by the time polls close at 7 p.m. June 11.

Voters casting ballots in person either in advance or on Election Day must show photo ID.

Not all voters have primaries June 11 though, since some races had only one person file for a party’s nomination and in others the local parties chose to hold firehouse primaries or conventions.

There are primaries in most House of Delegates districts and some state Senate districts. Senate races include Loudoun County Supervisors Geary Higgins and Ron Meyer seeking the GOP nomination in the 13th District, and Democratic challenges to incumbent Barbara Favola in Arlington and Dick Saslaw in Fairfax County.

While absentee voting has already begun, the House of Delegates races remain somewhat in flux as the state awaits a gerrymandering ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court.

Regardless, all 140 General Assembly seats are on the ballot this fall. A major battle is expected since Republicans enter the election holding only the narrowest of majorities in each chamber.

In local races, the four-way Democratic primary for Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors is among the races likely to have the largest impact, since the nominee will be a heavy favorite in November.

There are also Democratic primaries for local supervisors seats in Fairfax County, Prince William County and Loudoun County. Republicans have already chosen nominees in a number of those races.

Closely-watched Democratic Commonwealth’s Attorney races in Fairfax County (office also includes City of Fairfax) and Arlington County (office also includes Falls Church) feature challenges from the left to incumbents. In Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, Democrats are also picking their nominee to replace Paul Ebert after more than 50 years in office.

Other primaries in our area include races for sheriff and clerk of the court.

