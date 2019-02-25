Will former Va. Gov. McAuliffe run for president?

Former Virginia Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe took to MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" Monday, criticizing President Donald Trump and saying he'll decide by the end of of March whether he'll run for president.

“In his temper tantrums, in his mood swings that is not how you govern,” said McAuliffe. “I am a very stable. You always know where I come from Joe, you would not have to worry about my mood swings as president of the United States of America.”

In January, the term-limited McAuliffe turned the office over to fellow Democrat Ralph Northam.

He talked about his potential goals to get votes.

“Voters want someone who actually has big, bold ideas who is going to come in with a gigantic infrastructure plan,” McAuliffe said.

Another local politician has recently criticized Trump publicly, and has not ruled out a presidential bid just yet.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan stirred up speculation that he might run and saying Trump’s chances of winning in 2020 were weak.

Hogan also pointed to the upcoming release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation as a possible catalyst.

“I don’t have the inside scoop on what it’s going to say,” Hogan said. “But if there was damaging information, if … some serious charges come out or it becomes worse than it is today, and he took a hit in the polls, then I think all bets are off.”

On Thursday, in an interview with Politico, Hogan criticized the Republican National Committee, accusing it of trying to shield Trump from a primary by forming an unusually close partnership with his re-election campaign.

“It’s unprecedented,” said Hogan. “Maybe they’re concerned that they will drop in the polls and that they could be at some point down the road be subject to a threat in a primary.”