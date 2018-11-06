In DC, all incumbents hold their seats

Mayor Muriel Bowser cruised toward re-election Tuesday night as the polls closed around the District. Democrat Anita Bonds and independent Elissa Silverman both held onto their two at-large seats on the D.C. Council.

Both Democrat Anita Bonds and independent Elissa Silverman retained their two at-large seats on the D.C. Council. Bonds took 44.7 percent of the vote while Silverman, a frequent rival of Mayor Muriel Bowser, took 26.8 percent.

Five candidates vied unsuccessfully for those at-large seats, including Republican Ralph Chittams Sr.; Libertarian Denise Hicks; independents Rustin Lewis and Dionne Reeder; and David Schwartzman of the Statehood Green Party.

Bowser had given her endorsement to challenger Dionne Reeder, a restaurant owner and former staffer for former Mayor Anthony Williams.

The candidates differed on the now-repealed Initiative 77, which would have raised minimum base pay for tipped workers to a standard minimum wage. Reeder opposed the measure; Silverman supported it.

Silverman said she expected Reeder to “rubber-stamp” any of Bowser’s positions.

Mayor Bowser cruised to her first successful re-election bid Tuesday night with 79 percent of the vote.

Congressional Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton — who faced four challengers — won yet another term. Non-voting Sen. Michael Brown defeated Green Party challenger Eleanor Ory.

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson won another term over Libertarian candidate Ethan Bishop-Henchman. Council seats were up for grabs in Wards 1, 3, 5 and 6, but no one was unseated.

