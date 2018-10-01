202
Obama endorses Ben Jealous for governor of Maryland

By The Associated Press October 1, 2018 4:30 pm 10/01/2018 04:30pm
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, former President Barack Obama speaks as he campaigns in support of Pennsylvania candidates in Philadelphia. Obama is expanding his influence ahead of November’s midterm elections. On Oct. 1, he released a second slate of endorsements for Democrats running for offices ranging from local to national, bringing the total to more than 300. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Barack Obama has endorsed Ben Jealous for governor of Maryland.

The former president announced the endorsement on Monday.

Jealous, who served as president of the NAACP, was one of 260 Democratic candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House and state legislature endorsed by Obama in his second round of endorsements for the midterm elections.

Jealous also has been endorsed by other prominent Democrats, including Sens. Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Elizabeth Warren also have endorsed him, as well as former Vice President Joe Biden.

Jealous is running against Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

