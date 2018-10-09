202
Jealous says Hogan’s blunder-focused video mocks stutter

By The Associated Press October 9, 2018 5:00 pm 10/09/2018 05:00pm
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 file photo, Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous, left, and Republican candidate, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, shake hands before participating in a debate at Maryland Public Television's studios in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland’s governor released a re-election campaign video poking fun at his challenger’s verbal blunders, but Democrat Ben Jealous said Republican incumbent Larry Hogan is bullying him over his speech impediment.

The video launched Monday shows Jealous talking about removing Hogan from the White House, becoming Virginia’s next governor and making history as the first black president. Hogan’s campaign tweeted the video, asking, “What exactly is @BenJealous running for?”

Jealous said at a news conference Tuesday the video encourages bullying young people “and that’s not OK.” He explained that employing a word replacement strategy to cope with a stutter “goes right most of the time, but not all the time.”

Hogan’s campaign responded in a statement that “Jealous can’t simply disown his words every time he gets in trouble with voters.”

