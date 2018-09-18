Virginia Republicans propose their own redistricting map

Virginia House Republicans have filed their own redistricting proposal they say will fix what a court found were unconstitutionally gerrymandered districts.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia House Republicans have filed their own redistricting proposal they say will fix what a court found were unconstitutionally gerrymandered districts.

Republican Del. Rob Bell introduced a remedial map Tuesday that his party says alters 30 House districts, including the 11 that the court said must be redrawn.

Democrats previously introduced a plan Republicans, who narrowly control the chamber, called a partisan power grab.

House Democrats issued a statement Tuesday criticizing Bell’s plan, claiming it aims to solve racial gerrymandering with partisan gerrymandering.

The Democrats charge that the Republican plan would place Democratic Del. Marcia Price, of the 95th district that includes part of Hampton and Newport News, into the same district as Democratic Del. Mike Mullin, of the 93rd district that includes part of York County and Newport News, according to Trevor Southerland, executive director of the House Democratic Caucus.

In a written statement, Southerland said the Republican proposal “does not solve the constitutional infirmities.”

GOP House Speaker Kirk Cox said in a statement Tuesday that the effort to appeal the court’s decision would continue. But, he also said Republicans would engage in a “good-faith effort” with their Democratic colleagues on a remedial plan.

A House committee is scheduled to work on redistricting Sept. 27.

WTOP’s Dick Uliano contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.