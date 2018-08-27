Md. congressional candidate Trone undergoing treatment for localized cancer

David Trone, the Democratic nominee for Maryland's Sixth Congressional District and co-owner of Total Wine & More, issued a statement announcing he was in treatment for a tumor that was found in his urinary tract.

David Trone, the Democratic nominee for Maryland’s Sixth Congressional District and co-owner of Total Wine & More, issued a statement on Monday announcing he was in treatment for a tumor that was found in his urinary tract. Trone said the diagnosis was made after an abnormal lab result during a physical exam led doctors to conduct more tests which led to the discovery of the tumor on June 25.

His medical staff believes his prognosis is positive, Trone said, adding that he remains hopeful that he will be back on the campaign trail shortly after treatment. The statement does not say when the treatment will happen.

“They say I may miss a few days of the campaign immediately after the surgery, but nothing will interfere with my being fully engaged as a candidate and as a member of Congress after the recovery,” Trone said in the statement. “I am confident I will make a full recovery.”

Dr. Phillip Pierorazio, of the Brady Urological Institute and Department of Urology at Johns Hopkins, and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, said, “David’s prognosis is excellent. … The cancer is localized, and the treatment has been aggressive. The chemotherapy has reduced the size of the tumor, and we foresee no complications from the upcoming surgery to remove the kidney. His underlying health is strong, and he has fully complied with every recommendation of his treatment team.”

Trone received an outpouring of support following his diagnosis from politicians across the state of Maryland. U.S. Senator Ben Cardin said he fully expects Trone to make a swift and full recovery.

“David Trone will meet this challenge like he’s met so many in his life and become a great Representative for the Sixth District. I look forward to campaigning and serving Maryland with him for many years to come.” Cardin said.

