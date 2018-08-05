Floreen works to meet petition deadline for Montgomery Co. exec run

Teams of canvassers are working through the weekend to get the 7,255 signatures Floreen needs to get on the ballot as an independent candidate in the race for Montgomery County Executive by 5 p.m. Monday.

WASHINGTON — Monday at 5 p.m. — that’s the deadline Nancy Floreen’s campaign is racing to meet.

Teams of canvassers are working through the weekend to get the 7,255 signatures Floreen needs to get on the ballot as an independent candidate in the race for Montgomery County Executive.

Floreen, a term-limited county council member, switched parties from Democrat to “unaffiliated” in order to run in the race for County Executive. She is hoping to beat fellow council member Marc Elrich, who won the Democratic primary, and Republican Robin Ficker.

After the June 26 primary, a partial recount in the Democratic race put Elrich ahead of businessman David Blair, but Floreen declared there was no mandate. She pointed out how close the race was between Elrich and Blair, and the fact that the county’s unaffiliated voters — of which there are 141,000 — have no say in primary elections in the state.

She said her candidacy would provide “a third, independent choice” for voters.

Critics have said her candidacy could split the vote and hand Ficker a victory.

Among the people who have signed Floreen’s petition is Ficker. He told WTOP with Floreen in the race, there could be a more “robust” discussion of the issues.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.