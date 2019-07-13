Craving something delicious? Smorgasburg food market comes to Southeast

From layered mango cake to jumbo lump crab rolls, the open food market known as Smorgasburg is now in the District, with more than 30 vendors setting up shop in the Navy Yard. See photos.
From layered mango cake to jumbo lump crab rolls, the open food market known as Smorgasburg is now in the District. More than 30 vendors set up shop in the Navy Yard on Saturday.
“It’s super cute. I wanted to check it out. I know it from New York, so wanted to check it out here,” said Kenia Zelaya, who sipped on a coconut drink with her friend Melissa Lovo. “We still need to try a little bit more.”
Those chefs who are still on their list include Vernon Price, a local caterer and the owner of Eat 170. “We’ve got jerk chicken empanadas, jerk chicken poutines and Cajun chicken poutines,” said Price.
His secret ingredient on Saturday was D.C.’s own Mumbo Sauce.
“People love it,” Price added.
The Smorgasburg will be open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October.