My Take: It’s summertime! The living isn’t necessarily easy

On My Take, Clinton Yates reminds everyone that summertime can be difficult for some people and that we should all look out for our neighbors.

On My Take, Clinton Yates reminds everyone that despite the idyllic notion of long, lazy days, summertime can be difficult for some people and that we should all look out for our neighbors.

My Take: 06/21/2019 Clinton Yates https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/MyTake062119.mp3 Download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.