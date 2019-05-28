Local chefs, national authors at free Books in Bloom festival

Looking for summer reading recommendations? A local book festival can help beef up your list. Here's what you can expect at this year's free Books in Bloom event.

Books in Bloom is back for its third year with a lineup of panel discussions, author readings, live music and children’s activities. D.C. Chef José Andrés, author of “We Fed an Island,” will headline the free event. “Top Chef” stars Kwame Onwuachi, author of “Notes From a Young Black Chef: A Memoir,” and Edward Lee, author of “Buttermilk Graffiti: A Chef’s Journey to Discover America’s New Melting-Pot Cuisine,” will also participate.

The festival is not just food-themed: Authors Feminista Jones and Brittney Cooper will discuss black feminism’s modern movement, while Vikki Tobak and Geoff Edgers tackle the birth and rise of hip-hop. Other discussions center around the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising and immigration.

Books in Bloom will take place at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Sunday, June 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free, but registration is encouraged.

