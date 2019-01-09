9 items to replace for the New Year

With the new calendar year ushering in a clean slate, it's an ideal time to review your financial habits, take stock of savings and retirement accounts and set meaningful money resolutions.
Swap out these items to maximize savings in 2019.
With the new calendar year ushering in a clean slate, it’s an ideal time to review your financial habits, take stock of savings and retirement accounts and set meaningful money resolutions. It’s also a smart time to be proactive and take an inventory of items to fix or replace in and around your household before you end up spending far more cash than you anticipated. With that in mind, consider these product and service replacement ideas in 2019.