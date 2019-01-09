9 items to replace for the New Year

Your car

If you’re constantly paying for auto repairs, keep this rule of thumb in mind: If the cost of repairs is more than the car is worth, or if it’s an exorbitant fix such as replacing the transmission, then it’s probably time to buy a new vehicle. That said, you should also take into account the age, model, condition and mileage of your car and a professional opinion from a mechanic. If your aging car is worth less than a $1,000, and it requires $1,500 in repairs, it may be a better value proposition to get a new car. Conversely, if it’s a minor repair, such as replacing brake pads, it can be more cost-effective to keep your set of wheels.