Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 14-20

Oct. 14: Country singer Melba Montgomery is 81. Singer Cliff Richard is 78. Singer Justin Hayward of the Moody Blues is 72. Actor Greg Evigan (“My Two Dads,” ”B.J. and the Bear”) is 65. Singer Thomas Dolby is 60. Actress Lori Petty (“A League of Their Own”) is 55. Actor Steve Coogan (“Night at the Museum”) is 53. Singer Karyn White is 53. Actor Edward Kerr (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 52. Actor Jon Seda (“Chicago P.D.,” ”Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 48. Bassist Doug Virden (Sons of the Desert) is 48. Country singer Natalie Maines of the Dixie Chicks is 44. Singer Shaznay Lewis of All Saints is 43. Singer Usher is 40. TV personality Stacy Keibler (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 39. Actress Skyler Shaye (“Bratz”) is 32. Comedian Jay Pharoah (“Saturday Night Live”) is 31.

Oct. 15: Jazz pianist Freddy Cole is 87. Singer Barry McGuire is 83. Actress Linda Lavin (“Alice”) is 81. Drummer Don Stevenson of Moby Grape is 76. Actress-director Penny Marshall is 75. Actor Victor Banerjee (“A Passage to India”) is 72. Musician Richard Carpenter of The Carpenters is 72. Singer Tito Jackson is 65. Actor Larry Miller (“The Nutty Professor”) is 65. Actor Jere Burns (“Good Morning, Miami,” ”Dear John”) is 64. TV chef Emeril Lagasse is 59. Actress Tanya Roberts (“That ’70s Show,” ”Charlie’s Angels”) is 59. Drummer Mark Reznicek (The Toadies) is 56. Singer Eric Benet is 52. Actress Vanessa Marcil (“Las Vegas,” ”Beverly Hills 90210″) is 50. “Trading Spaces” host Paige Davis is 49. Actor Dominic West (“The Wire”) is 49. Singer Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town is 49. Singer Ginuwine is 48. Singer Jaci Velasquez is 39. Singer Keyshia Cole is 37. Actor Vincent Martella (“Everybody Hates Chris”) is 26.

Oct. 16: Actress Angela Lansbury is 93. Actor Peter Bowles (“Victoria,” ”Rumpole of the Bailey”) is 82. Actor Barry Corbin (“One Tree Hill,” ”Northern Exposure”) is 78. Bassist C.F. Turner of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 75. Actress Suzanne Somers is 72. Guitarist Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead is 71. Producer-director David Zucker is 71. Actress Martha Smith (“Animal House,” ”Scarecrow and Mrs. King”) is 66. Actor Andy Kindler (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 62. Actor-director Tim Robbins is 60. Guitarist Gary Kemp (Spandau Ballet) is 59. Singer Bob Mould (Husker Du) is 58. Actor Randy Vasquez (“JAG”) is 57. Bassist Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers is 56. Actor Christian Stolte (“Chicago Fire”) is 56. Jazz trumpeter Roy Hargrove is 49. Actress Terri J. Vaughn (“All of Us,” ”The Steve Harvey Show”) is 49. Singer Wendy Wilson of Wilson Phillips is 49. Rapper B-Rock of B-Rock and the Bizz is 47. Singer Chad Gray of Mudvayne is 47. Actor Paul Sparks (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 47. Actress Kellie Martin (“Christy,” ”Life Goes On”) is 43. Singer-songwriter John Mayer is 41. Actor Jeremy Jackson (“Baywatch”) is 38. Actress Caterina Scorsone (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 38. Actress Brea Grant (“Heroes”) is 37.

Oct. 17: Actress Julie Adams (“Creature from the Black Lagoon”) is 92. Country singer Earl Thomas Conley is 77. Singer Jim Seals of Seals and Crofts is 76. Singer Gary Puckett of Gary Puckett and the Union Gap is 76. Actor Michael McKean is 71. Actor George Wendt is 70. Singer-comedian Bill Hudson of The Hudson Brothers is 69. Country singer Alan Jackson is 60. Actor Grant Shaud (“Murphy Brown”) is 58. Animator Mike Judge (“King of the Hill,” ”Beavis and Butthead”) is 56. Comedian Norm Macdonald is 55. Singer Rene Dif (Aqua) is 51. Reggae singer Ziggy Marley is 50. Actor Wood Harris (“The Wire”) is 49. Singer Wyclef Jean of The Fugees is 49. Singer Chris Kirkpatrick of ‘N Sync is 47. Rapper Eminem is 46. Actress Sharon Leal (“Boston Public”) is 46. Actress Felicity Jones (“The Theory of Everything”) is 35. Actor Chris Lowell (“The Help,” ”Private Practice”) is 34. Actor Dee Jay Daniels (“The Hughleys,” ”In The House”) is 30.

Oct. 18: Actress Dawn Wells (“Gilligan’s Island”) is 80. Singer Russ Giguere of The Association is 75. Actor Joe Morton is 71. Actress Pam Dawber is 68. Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is 58. Jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis is 57. Actor Vincent Spano is 56. Bassist Tim Cross (Sponge) is 52. Singer Nonchalant is 45. Actress Joy Bryant (“Parenthood”) is 44. Guitarist Peter Svensson of The Cardigans is 44. Actor Wesley Jonathan is 40. Singer Ne-Yo is 39. Country singer and “American Idol” contestant Josh Gracin is 38. Country musician Jesse Littleton (Marshall Dyllon) is 37. Actress Freida Pinto (“Slumdog Millionaire”) is 34. Jazz musician Esperanza Spalding is 34. Actor Zac Efron (“High School Musical,” ”Hairspray”) is 31. Actress Joy Lauren (“Desperate Housewives”) is 29. Actor Tyler Posey is 27.

Oct. 19: Artist Peter Max is 81. Actor Michael Gambon (“Harry Potter” films) is 78. Actor John Lithgow is 73. Singer Jeannie C. Riley is 73. Singer Patrick Simmons of The Doobie Brothers is 70. Talk show host Charlie Chase is 66. Singer-keyboardist Karl Wallinger of World Party is 61. Singer Jennifer Holliday is 58. TV host Ty Pennington (“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”) is 54. Singer-guitarist Todd Park Mohr of Big Head Todd and the Monsters is 53. Actor Jon Favreau is 52. “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker is 49. Comedian Chris Kattan (“Saturday Night Live”) is 48. Singer Pras Michel of The Fugees is 46. Actor Omar Gooding (“Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper”) is 42. Country singer Cyndi Thomson is 42. Writer-director Jason Reitman (“Juno”) is 41. Actor Benjamin Salisbury (“The Nanny”) is 38. Actress Gillian Jacobs (“Community”) is 36. Singer Zac Barnett of American Authors is 32. Actress Ciara Renee (“Legends of Tomorrow”) is 28. Actress Hunter King (“The Young and the Restless”) is 25.

Oct. 20: Rockabilly singer Wanda Jackson is 81. Actress Melanie Mayron (“thirtysomething”) is 66. Actor Viggo Mortensen (“Lord of the Rings”) is 60. Drummer Jim “Soni” Sonefeld of Hootie and the Blowfish is 54. Bassist Doug Eldridge of Oleander is 51. “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin is 50. Actor Kenneth Choi (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 47. Rapper Snoop Dogg is 47. Country singer Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town is 47. Saxophonist Jon Natchez of The War on Drugs is 42. Actor John Krasinski (“The Office”) is 39. Bassist Daniel Tichenor of Cage the Elephant is 39. Actress Katie Featherston (“Paranormal Activity”) is 36. Actress Jennifer Nicole Freeman (“My Wife And Kids”) is 33.

