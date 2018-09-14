What are the happiest — and least happy — states in the US?

Using census data and evaluating variables such as “work environment,” “emotional and physical well-being” and “community and environment,” WalletHub tabulated which states were the most and least happen. Find out what they are.
WASHINGTON — If you’re happy and you know it … Just kidding. We won’t clap. But according to a new WalletHub study, there are residents in some states who certainly have reason to.
The company used census data and examined variables like “work environment,” “emotional and physical well-being” and “community and environment” (each with a numerical value) to determine their results.
The happiest state?
Hawaii, with a score of 68.27 out of 100.
The least happy state?
West Virginia, with a score of 33.42 out of 100.
Maryland came in at No. 7 overall with a score of 61.78 and was No. 4 for states with the lowest suicide rates. On the down side, it was ranked No. 46 for long-term unemployment.
Virginia came in at No. 15 with a score of 57.35.
The District, of course, was not counted since it isn’t a state — even though it’s home to the capital of the free world and its residents pay federal taxes.
The 10 happiest states of 2018 are:
1: Hawaii, 68.27
2: Utah, 67.84
3: Minnesota, 67.26
4: North Dakota, 65.62
5: California, 63.14
6: Idaho, 63.09
7: Maryland, 61.78
8: Iowa, 61.07
9: South Dakota, 60.80
10: Nebraska, 59.11
The 10 least happy states of 2018 are:
41: New Mexico, 43.35
42: Missouri, 42.76
43: Mississippi, 41.63
44: Kentucky, 39.42
45: Alabama, 39.35
46: Oklahoma, 38.89
47: Alaska, 38.21
48: Louisiana, 37.15
49: Arkansas, 36.61
50: West Virginia, 33.42
Here are more findings from WalletHub’s study:
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.