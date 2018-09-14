What are the happiest — and least happy — states in the US?

Using census data and evaluating variables such as “work environment,” “emotional and physical well-being” and “community and environment,” WalletHub tabulated which states were the most and least happen. Find out what they are.

WASHINGTON — If you’re happy and you know it … Just kidding. We won’t clap. But according to a new WalletHub study, there are residents in some states who certainly have reason to.

The company used census data and examined variables like “work environment,” “emotional and physical well-being” and “community and environment” (each with a numerical value) to determine their results.

The happiest state?

Hawaii, with a score of 68.27 out of 100.

The least happy state?

West Virginia, with a score of 33.42 out of 100.

Maryland came in at No. 7 overall with a score of 61.78 and was No. 4 for states with the lowest suicide rates. On the down side, it was ranked No. 46 for long-term unemployment.

Virginia came in at No. 15 with a score of 57.35.

The District, of course, was not counted since it isn’t a state — even though it’s home to the capital of the free world and its residents pay federal taxes.

The 10 happiest states of 2018 are:

1: Hawaii, 68.27

2: Utah, 67.84

3: Minnesota, 67.26

4: North Dakota, 65.62

5: California, 63.14

6: Idaho, 63.09

7: Maryland, 61.78

8: Iowa, 61.07

9: South Dakota, 60.80

10: Nebraska, 59.11

The 10 least happy states of 2018 are:

41: New Mexico, 43.35

42: Missouri, 42.76

43: Mississippi, 41.63

44: Kentucky, 39.42

45: Alabama, 39.35

46: Oklahoma, 38.89

47: Alaska, 38.21

48: Louisiana, 37.15

49: Arkansas, 36.61

50: West Virginia, 33.42

Here are more findings from WalletHub’s study:

