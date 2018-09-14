202
What are the happiest — and least happy — states in the US?

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP September 14, 2018 1:34 pm 09/14/2018 01:34pm
According to a WalletHub study, Hawaii is the happiest state. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/rebelml)

WASHINGTON — If you’re happy and you know it … Just kidding. We won’t clap. But according to a new WalletHub study, there are residents in some states who certainly have reason to.

The company used census data and examined variables like “work environment,” “emotional and physical well-being” and “community and environment” (each with a numerical value) to determine their results.

The happiest state?

Hawaii, with a score of 68.27 out of 100.

The least happy state?

West Virginia, with a score of 33.42 out of 100.

Maryland came in at No. 7 overall with a score of 61.78 and was No. 4 for states with the lowest suicide rates. On the down side, it was ranked No. 46 for long-term unemployment.

Virginia came in at No. 15 with a score of 57.35.

The District, of course, was not counted since it isn’t a state — even though it’s home to the capital of the free world and its residents pay federal taxes.

The 10 happiest states of 2018 are:

  • 1: Hawaii, 68.27
  • 2: Utah, 67.84
  • 3: Minnesota, 67.26
  • 4: North Dakota, 65.62
  • 5: California, 63.14
  • 6: Idaho, 63.09
  • 7: Maryland, 61.78
  • 8: Iowa, 61.07
  • 9: South Dakota, 60.80
  • 10: Nebraska, 59.11

The 10 least happy states of 2018 are:

  • 41: New Mexico, 43.35
  • 42: Missouri, 42.76
  • 43: Mississippi, 41.63
  • 44: Kentucky, 39.42
  • 45: Alabama, 39.35
  • 46: Oklahoma, 38.89
  • 47: Alaska, 38.21
  • 48: Louisiana, 37.15
  • 49: Arkansas, 36.61
  • 50: West Virginia, 33.42

Here are more findings from WalletHub’s study:

