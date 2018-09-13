Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

202
By The Associated Press September 13, 2018 4:41 pm 09/13/2018 04:41pm
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of September 12, 2018:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Ed Sheeran; $13,398,617; $92.62.

2. Taylor Swift; $10,863,710; $127.13.

3. The Rolling Stones; $8,968,275; $155.26.

4. Jay-Z / Beyoncé; $6,453,138; $112.29.

5. Celine Dion; $4,782,217; $221.19.

6. Guns N’ Roses; $4,127,170; $96.46.

7. U2; $3,617,679; $140.39.

8. Eagles; $3,119,623; $154.42.

9. Kenny Chesney; $2,749,397; $85.40.

10. Pink; $2,736,914; $137.51.

11. Justin Timberlake; $2,389,144; $120.35.

12. “Springsteen On Broadway”; $2,056,814; $508.70.

13. Roger Waters; $1,965,224; $101.22.

14. Dead & Company; $1,851,279; $71.04.

15. Iron Maiden; $1,696,737; $80.16.

16. Journey / Def Leppard; $1,558,021; $92.14.

17. André Rieu; $1,532,505; $90.79.

18. Depeche Mode; $1,498,295; $94.93.

19. Katy Perry; $1,481,306; $78.56.

20. Paul Simon; $1,451,357; $101.41.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

