Special guest at Spy Museum for Global James Bond Day? Bond himself

WASHINGTON — The International Spy Museum in D.C. has a very special guest to celebrate Global James Bond Day on Oct. 5: Former 007 himself, George Lazenby, star of 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.
The museum is also throwing one last party for its Exquisitely Evil: 50 Years of Bond Villains exhibit — which is slated to close for good Jan. 1.
Guests can expect music, drinks and after-hours access to the Villains exhibit as well as a Q&A session with Lazenby, which the museum says will feature real spies.
There is also a Bond costume contest, photo ops with Bond and the chance to mingle with Lazenby at the exhibit.
The Bond Villains exhibit shows connections and contrasts between the Bond films and the actual practice of international espionage.