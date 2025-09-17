House approves DC crime bills involving police chases and judges

The House on Wednesday approved more legislation aimed at D.C. crime, including a bill that would loosen restrictions on police car chases on city streets, when officers are trying to arrest suspected criminals.

A second bill would give the president more authority over the appointment of D.C. judges by eliminating the Judicial Nomination Commission, which for decades has recommended judicial nominees.

The measure to change police chase guidelines was approved on a bipartisan vote of 245-182.

The legislation involving judges passed on a vote of 218-211, along party lines.

The bill related to police vehicle chases was sponsored by Rep. Clay Higgins, a Republican who represents Louisiana’s 3rd District.

“We’re restoring the discretion of the professional law enforcement officer to make a decision in a fraction of a second or two, based upon his policies and his training,” said Higgins, who is a former police officer.

Higgins said “it’s got to be an option that you’re going to pursue that car,” noting he was involved in numerous car chases when he was in law enforcement.

But Rep. Glenn Ivey, a Democrat who represents Maryland’s 4th District, spoke out against the bill.

Ivey was a prosecutor in Prince George’s County, which often deals with criminal activity that begins in D.C.

He noted that police chases can be dangerous — and in some cases deadly.

Speaking on the House floor, Ivey recalled a case in which someone stole a motorcycle and an officer in Prince George’s County gave chase on the Capital Beltway.

Speeds topped 100 miles an hour and the police officer, while trying to avoid debris on the side of the road, caused a major accident.

“When he did that, the car jumped over the Jersey barrier between the two lanes and took him into the opposite lane of oncoming traffic,” Ivey said. “The car jumped over, hit the top of the car coming in the opposite direction and killed two men on their way to a concert.”

GOP lawmakers say judicial panel needs to go

Texas Rep. Pete Sessions, a Republican who represents the state’s 17th District, is the sponsor of the legislation to jettison the Judicial Nomination Commission.

He argued that it “does not work” and that it “inappropriately limits the president’s authority.” Sessions, like many Republicans, praised President Donald Trump’s broader efforts to crack down on crime.

“We’ve got a lot at risk, which is the same reason why President Donald Trump finally had the guts — yes, I will call them guts — to call in the National Guard to take on the crime presence that exists in Washington, D.C.,” he said.

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton spoke against the bill, pointing out that the commission has existed for 50 years.

“Republicans claim the Judicial Nomination Commission is unconstitutional because it limits the president’s authority to make nominations,” she said. “They are wrong.”

Approval of the two bills follows bipartisan votes Tuesday approving two other GOP crime bills.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson and D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb are scheduled to testify Thursday before the House Oversight Committee.

They are expected to discuss the latest efforts to bring down crime in the District.

