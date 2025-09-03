DC Del. Norton, Democrats say National Guard deployment needs to end

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton called for an end to the deployment of National Guard troops in the District Wednesday.

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton on Wednesday called for an end to the deployment of 2,200 National Guard troops in the District, and Democrats spoke out against President Donald Trump’s plans to send troops to other cities.

Norton’s participation at a news conference outside of the U.S. Capitol marked the first time she had given a speech related to the president’s “crime emergency,” since it was announced on Aug. 11.

“President Trump has used D.C. as props in a political play to showcase his own power,” Norton said.

While Mayor Muriel Bowser has at times taken a conciliatory approach to the president’s federalization of the crime-fighting effort, Norton remains highly critical of his actions.

“I have led the federal legislative response to Donald Trump’s unlawful, unwarranted and unprecedented actions,” Norton said.

Rep. Glenn Ivey, who represents Maryland’s 4th District, joined Norton and other lawmakers, in questioning the need for National Guard personnel to be on the streets.

“Soldiers who don’t have the training or the ability to help to deal with policing can actually jeopardize criminal cases if they mishandle evidence or inadvertently do something wrong as a suspect is arrested,” said Ivey, who is a former prosecutor.

“We want people on the streets who can help to deal with issues affecting law enforcement,” he said.

Other lawmakers who spoke at the news conference included representatives from Illinois, who are concerned that the president will send National Guard personnel to Chicago.

“It is clear that Trump cannot deploy armed forces to Chicago, L.A., D.C. or Baltimore or any other state or city,” said Rep. Chuy Garcia, who represents the 4th District in Illinois.

A judge on Tuesday ruled that the president’s deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles to deal with immigration protests earlier this year was illegal.

Questions remain about Norton’s political future

Norton has introduced several bills and issued numerous written statements critical of the federal law enforcement surge, but until Wednesday had not spoken publicly about it.

She has asked Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for an estimate of the cost of the National Guard’s deployment, as well as questions about its mission.

A previous estimate related to a National Guard deployment ordered by the president in 2020 indicated that it costs more than $500 per National Guard member.

That would mean this deployment in D.C. likely costs more than $1 million a day.

As for Norton’s public appearances, they have been more limited in recent months.

At age 88, she is the oldest member of the U.S. House and the second oldest member of Congress.

She slowly made her way to the podium on Wednesday, with the help of a staff member.

Following her speech, she was quickly escorted to a waiting car.

Asked if she disagrees with the mayor that crime is falling, Norton said she did not.

She did not answer a question about whether she will run for reelection next year.

Earlier this year she told reporters she planned to run again, but her office has indicated that no final decision has been made.

