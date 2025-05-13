Qatar’s luxury jet offer to Trump brings Senate hold on DOJ nominees

President Donald Trump's plan to accept a luxury jetliner from Qatar to be used as Air Force One has brought a swift response from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who announced on Tuesday that he's placing a hold on all of the administration's nominees for the Department of Justice.

President Donald Trump’s plan to accept a luxury jetliner from Qatar to be used as Air Force One has brought a swift response from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who announced on Tuesday that he’s placing a hold on all of the administration’s nominees for the Department of Justice.

Schumer said on the Senate floor that the hold needs to remain in place while questions about the agreement are thoroughly reviewed.

“This is not just naked corruption,” Schumer said. “It is also a grave national security threat.”

The Democratic leader criticized Attorney General Pam Bondi for signing off on a memo that found no problems with the agreement and said she should testify before lawmakers.

“The attorney general must testify before both the House and Senate to explain why gifting Donald Trump a private jet does not violate the emoluments clause — which requires congressional approval — or any other ethics laws,” he said.

Before becoming attorney general, at one point Bondi was a registered lobbyist for the government of Qatar.

Democratic lawmakers argue the emoluments clause clearly prohibits the president from accepting a gift “from any King, Prince or foreign state,” without the consent of Congress.

Trump has said it would be “stupid” not to accept a plane from Qatar for free and called it “a great gesture.”

But Schumer said acceptance of the $400 million jetliner raises a host of questions, especially if it is to be used as Air Force One for the president.

“President Trump has told the American people this is ‘a free jet.’ Does that mean the Qataris are delivering a ready-on-day-one plane with all the security measures already built in?” Schumer asked. “If so, who installed those security measures, and how do we know they were properly installed?”

Republicans largely avoid comment on jet, but some critical

Congressional Republicans have largely avoided reporters’ questions about whether they have ethical concerns about the president accepting a plane from Qatar, which has provided funding for Hamas, the terror group backed by Iran.

But a few have said they have reservations.

“I do think the jet probably sends the wrong message to people and I don’t like the look or appearance of it,” Sen. Rand Paul, R-KY., said in an interview with Fox Business on Monday. “The Constitution specifically says you can’t take gifts from foreign leaders.”

Some in MAGA world, who generally support the president, have been critical of the decision as well.

They include conservative activist Laura Loomer.

“We cannot accept a $400 million ‘gift’ from jihadists in suits,” she recently said in a post on X.

The president’s plan to accept the plane has been roundly criticized by Democrats.

Maryland Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen said in his view, there is little doubt accepting the plane would be illegal.

“This is a violation of the emoluments clause,” he said on Monday. “It’s also a huge conflict of interest. Because this just suggests that Donald Trump, for his own personal gain and profit, may compromise the interests of the United States to a foreign government.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.