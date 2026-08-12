The cars that won’t be around next year, according to Edmunds

A small number of vehicles are discontinued every year. For car shoppers, these cancellations rarely make news. But if you…

A small number of vehicles are discontinued every year. For car shoppers, these cancellations rarely make news. But if you know where to look, there’s an opportunity to get a good deal on a vehicle that’s at the end of its life cycle.

There’s a good chance dealers will be looking to offload their remaining inventory of a discontinued vehicle, which can present an opportunity for you to negotiate on price. It’s also possible that a discounted vehicle might become a high-value classic many years from now. Edmunds’ auto experts have highlighted five of the most notable models that won’t be around after 2026. All of the following prices include destination fees.

After 25 years and four generations, the Escape is departing dealership showrooms. Ford’s small SUV doesn’t fully measure up to top rivals like the Hyundai Tucson and Toyota RAV4, but there are enough positive attributes to make it worth considering, especially if you can get one at a discounted price.

The Escape has comfortable seating, a smooth ride quality and easy-to-use controls. It’s also available with two powertrains to help you save on gas: a hybrid that delivers an EPA-estimated 39 mpg combined or a plug-in hybrid that can go up to 37 miles on all-electric power before switching over to its gas engine.

2026 Escape starting price: $31,845

The ID.4 was one of the first electric SUVs to challenge the Tesla Model Y when it was released in 2021. Its ample driving range and long list of standard features made it a viable choice for an EV, but over time, the ID.4 has been outclassed by competitors such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 or undercut on price by less expensive options such as the Chevrolet Equinox EV.

However, picking up a 2026 ID.4 makes a lot of sense. Based on Edmunds’ analysis of transaction data, you’ll likely be able to get about $10,000 off the sticker price. For the best value of a 2026 ID.4, check out the Pro trim with standard rear-wheel drive. It comes generously equipped with heated front seats, wireless charging, a 12.9-inch touchscreen and several driver assist features.

2026 ID.4 starting price: $46,570

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a new Jaguar, then the 2026 F-Pace is your last chance at a gas-powered version because the company is transitioning to an all-electric ultra-luxury brand. The F-Pace is the last surviving model from Jaguar’s internal-combustion-engine past, and it won’t be replaced.

Although the F-Pace has soldiered on for 10 years without a redesign, it still boasts an attractive design, potent optional engines and sharp handling. The Jag can’t fully compete with newer small luxury SUVs, but scoring a good deal might be enough to tempt you. As a potential future classic, check out the performance-oriented SVR 575 Edition that comes with a muscular 567-horsepower V8 engine.

2026 F-Pace starting price: $58,375

The GR Supra is Toyota’s flagship sports car and the modern successor to the iconic Supra from the 1990s. After a seven-year run, 2026 will be its final year. Like its predecessor, the GR Supra boasts a powerful 382-horsepower engine, an engaging driving experience and an available manual transmission. The car’s swoopy styling remains one of the more distinctive shapes on the road too.

The GR Supra’s end isn’t necessarily because of slow sales. Toyota built it as part of a manufacturing partnership with BMW, which sold the related Z4 roadster. With Z4 production ending, there wasn’t a way to keep the Supra going. While it’s possible that a Supra successor is in the works, this GR Supra could easily qualify as a future classic.

Starting price: $59,595

The Model S will forever hold a place in automotive history as one of the earliest mass-produced electric vehicles. The 2026 model year is its last, however. The Model S’ longevity has rendered it a bit of an afterthought for a luxury EV, but it is a roomy electric sedan that’s ideal for daily driving and long road trips.

A base Model S has all-wheel drive, an EPA-estimated range of 410 miles, and enough power to get you from zero to 60 mph in a Tesla-cited 3.1 seconds. Another reason to buy the Model S over the competition is Tesla’s Full Self-Driving feature, which enables automated driving on most roads as long as the driver is ready to take control if needed. Tesla is no longer selling new Model S sedans from its website, but used versions are available.

Used 2026 Model S pricing: starting around $110,000

Edmunds says

If you’re in the market for one of these vehicles, act fast because the remaining inventory will likely be limited.

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This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Michael Cantu is a contributor at Edmunds.

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