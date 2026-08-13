250,000 Colluli minifridges recalled over fire and burn hazards

CHICAGO (AP) — Cooluli has recalled roughly 250,000 of its minifridges due to fire and burn hazards. According to a…

CHICAGO (AP) — Cooluli has recalled roughly 250,000 of its minifridges due to fire and burn hazards.

According to a Thursday notice published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the now-recalled “10-Liter” and “15-Liter” minifridges have an electric switch that can short circuit.

“On some older units, the selector switch that toggles between Cooling and Warming modes can overheat,” Cooluli explained on its website. To date, per the CPSC, the company has received at least 19 reports of the products smoking, sparking, burning, melting, overheating or catching fire.

Such incidents have led to property damages totaling more than $80,000, the CPSC noted, and one customer reported smoke inhalation.

The recall covers minifridges that were sold on both Cooluli’s website and Amazon between January 2019 and October 2024 — for between $80 and $120. Only certain models of 10-Liter and 15-Liter minifridges with an internal power supply are affected.

“This is limited to specific older production batches, so most Cooluli refrigerators aren’t affected,” Cooluli wrote, noting that the recall doesn’t cover its newer fridges that are equipped with an external power supply.

To remedy the issue, the Brooklyn, New York-founded company will send impacted customers a free repair kit. Consumers will have to visit Cooluli’s website to check their model number — and, if their minifridge is covered by the recall, then follow instructions on how to cut the power cord and submit photos to request the free replacement.

In the meantime, consumers are urged to stop using the now-recalled fridges immediately.

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