Police call off an LGBTQ+ parade in Berlin and say several people have been injured

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police called off the LGBTQ+ pride parade in the German capital on Saturday, hours after the…

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police called off the LGBTQ+ pride parade in the German capital on Saturday, hours after the event had begun, saying it was because several people had been injured. They did not say how many people had been injured.

Police called on everyone in a post on X to leave the premises of the event immediately. They did not say what exactly had happened, only that they had deployed strong police forces. Police a short while later said a car had driven into the Tiergarten park, near the route of the pride march, hitting several people.

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