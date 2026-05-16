In Senegal’s wrestling arenas, rituals share the spotlight with the fight, in photos

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — In Senegal, wrestling, known as laamb in the native Wolof, is a national sport deeply rooted…

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — In Senegal, wrestling, known as laamb in the native Wolof, is a national sport deeply rooted in village life. The country’s top wrestlers earn the title “King of the Arenas,” drawing massive crowds and TV audiences.

Laamb is unique for its spectacle, featuring elaborate costumes, protective charms, and rituals. Fighters — draped in elaborate costumes and protective charms believed to ward off injury and channel spiritual power — perform to the beat of sabar drums, emphasizing the sport’s spiritual side, which for many is as important as the fight itself.

Over time, laamb has evolved into a professional sport with sponsors and prize money. For young men like Omar, 22, it offers a chance at wealth and fame, though most wrestlers face financial challenges and hope for success abroad.

For young men like Omar, 22, an amateur wrestler, the arena represents a shot at wealth and fame. “I do this because wrestling pays more than being a footballer in this country,” he said. “If I become a professional, I will be rich.”

However, most local league wrestlers earn modest salaries, and many struggle financially, pinning their hopes on academies and transfers abroad, while dreaming of the rare few who make it to the top.

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