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Gay Muslim influencer hosts Ramadan dinner promoting acceptance, in photos

The Associated Press

March 13, 2026, 1:54 AM

BERLIN (AP) — A gay Muslim influencer in Berlin hosted an inclusive Ramadan dinner, gathering friends who are Muslim and Christian, queer and straight, German and immigrant, to promote acceptance across faiths and identities.

No one can be “too queer” to belong, said Ali Darwich, a 33-year-old German with Palestinian and Lebanese roots who posts as @alifragt on Instagram and TikTok.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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