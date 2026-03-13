Gay Muslim influencer hosts Ramadan dinner promoting acceptance, in photos

BERLIN (AP) — A gay Muslim influencer in Berlin hosted an inclusive Ramadan dinner, gathering friends who are Muslim and…

BERLIN (AP) — A gay Muslim influencer in Berlin hosted an inclusive Ramadan dinner, gathering friends who are Muslim and Christian, queer and straight, German and immigrant, to promote acceptance across faiths and identities.

No one can be “too queer” to belong, said Ali Darwich, a 33-year-old German with Palestinian and Lebanese roots who posts as @alifragt on Instagram and TikTok.

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