Do-it-yourself projects can save money and build confidence, or do the opposite

When something in the house stops working or needs to be replaced, the first impulse of many people is to…

When something in the house stops working or needs to be replaced, the first impulse of many people is to call a contractor or comparison shop online. Others have the mindset, skills, resources or time to handle it themselves.

Do-it-yourselfers often are regarded as determined and self-sufficient, but the jobs they take on don’t fit into a single category. DIY projects include growing food in a backyard garden, repurposing old furniture, creating wedding decor and home maintenance or improvement projects, like upgrading light fixtures or retiling bathrooms. They also serve a range of needs, whether creative, budgetary, social or educational.

Homeowners can take on these projects themselves, buy materials or handle parts of the project before hiring professionals. Most do-it-yourself enthusiasts did not start off knowing how to paint, woodwork, tile or handle electrical or plumbing work with any proficiency but saw an outdated bathroom, a worn-out dining set or broken appliance as an opportunity for hands-on learning.

Completing tasks on their own can save money but also provide a sense of accomplishment and a confidence boost. It’s also done for the joy, said Jessica Lautz, vice president of research for the National Association of Realtors, an organization that advocates for property rights and represents its real estate members.

However, novice mistakes or underestimating the work can end up making some projects more expensive in the long run. There are also safety issues to consider. Here are some questions to ask before taking on a project:

Why you might consider doing it yourself

For Casey Finn, a 37-year-old mother of two children in Chicago who has built bookshelves, added wood molding to her walls and tiled a kitchen backsplash, home maintenance and improvement always comes with the question: “Why can’t I do it?” She took it as a personal challenge to become tool-saavy, an area traditionally dominated by men, and to live by the motto that “everything is figure-out-able.”

That’s why Finn started a lifestyle blog in 2013 titled “The DIY Playbook,” which became a destination for beginners who wanted to tackle some of projects she did. Her early DIY work was to help decorate her apartment. Her ability and comfort using tools increased over time, especially since moving into a house that is over 100 years old.

“It has made me a more confident person in my life. If I can do or build that, I can handle anything,” she said.

Being independent also taught 30-year-old Deyana Walker a lot about herself. Walker, who teaches remotely from Dallas, has built tables and floating shelves, and also turned a short school bus into a tiny home that she lived, worked and traveled in for more than a year.

Walker says she always wanted to travel but it was not an option for her to pay someone hundreds of thousands of dollars for a newly built campervan. Converting the bus herself, including installing an electrical system for power and lights, and running water for the small shower and kitchenet, cost a fraction of that amount.

“Through the process of DIY, I figured out a lot about who I was and built myself up from a low point,” Walker said, referencing a bad breakup that pushed her to build the first of two tiny homes on wheels. She is now applying the skills she acquired to home improvement projects in her Texas apartment.

Weighing the pros and cons

For beginners, taking on a project can seem daunting and some people don’t know who or where to turn to. There are lots of people online saying, “If I can do it, so can you.” There also are a lot of certified professionals warning of safety risks and the possibility of DIYers causing damage or encountering unexpected costs.

“You have to weigh the good and the bad: Am I willing to try, with the 50/50 chance I figure it out?” Walker said.

She also does extensive research before starting on a new project motivated by her desire to learn. Walker said she cross-references online tutorials, checks out library books and asks other amateur and professional builders for advice. She also takes safety precautions, such as wearing eye goggles, gloves and closed-toed shoes when cutting wood, working with sealants or lifting heavy things.

“When I first started, perfection was something I really strived for. After a while you find the beauty in the imperfections,” Walker said.

She said she prefers to do most of her own projects and repairs but also gives herself permission to ask for or hire help.

Balancing confidence with caution

Home repair experts say a non-negotiable consideration should be safety, and many DIY advocates agree.

“When it comes to structural changes, electrical work beyond swapping out a light fixture, or plumbing changes that involve moving lines or opening up walls, that is best left to the professionals,” Finn said. She hires professionals for jobs requiring inspections and permits, or when she is not comfortable with the level of expertise needed.

Finding professional help was not always possible while driving through remote areas in her remodeled bus, so Walker often sought guidance online. She recommends being cautious before relying on advice found on the internet.

“If I’m watching YouTube videos, I watch from a bunch of different creators and compare and contrast their work,” Walker said. “Doing your due diligence of fact-checking and comparing resources is the best way to avoid getting false information on something that could be detrimental.”

While safety and cost are important to consider, Lautz, of the National Association of Realtors, recommends evaluating the long-term durability and value of any home projects, especially as the U.S. housing stock ages. Doors and windows are projects that pay for themselves over time, and fresh paint and shiny wood floors are going to increase curb appeal, she said.

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