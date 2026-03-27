A world in bloom: Spring flowers unfold from Tokyo to Mexico, in photos

From soft peach to vivid pink and purple blooms, spring arrives in a burst of color across the Northern Hemisphere.…

From soft peach to vivid pink and purple blooms, spring arrives in a burst of color across the Northern Hemisphere. In Washington, D.C. and Tokyo, streets and parks are awash in a sea of cherry blossoms. Across the plains of Greece’s largest peach-producing region, orchards unfurl like a pink veil over the landscape, while in London parks burst into bloom. And each spring, a purple haze of blossoming jacaranda trees brightens Mexico City.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.