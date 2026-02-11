Charger charges ahead in MotorWeek review

MotorWeek has named the 2026 Dodge Charger its Best of the Year, handing the muscle icon top honors as the long-running automotive series rolls into its 45th season.

The 2026 Dodge Charger R/T is showcased at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)(AP/Damian Dovarganes) The 2026 Dodge Charger R/T is showcased at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)(AP/Damian Dovarganes) The hearty growl of an American muscle car is something to behold.

The Drivers’ Choice Awards, announced in conjunction with the opening of the Chicago Auto Show, recognize winners across 12 consumer-driven categories.

MotorWeek’s team evaluates more than 150 vehicles each year, judging them on performance, technology, practicality, fuel efficiency and overall value.

This year’s Best of the Year winner also took home Best Sport Coupe. The gas-powered Charger starts around $52,000, before incentives.

Last year, the all-electric Charger Daytona earned the same category win and is again among this year’s honorees.

“Here you have a Detroit iconic muscle car … it’s totally modern,” MotorWeek host and creator John Davis told WTOP. “They managed to engineer both an all electric version that came out last year and this new internal combustion engine, six turbocharged model that’s out now, and it’s caught the automotive world by storm.”

“We were amazed at how they managed to put all of the emotion, and not to mention the sounds of an old Hemi V8 from the ’60s,” Davis said.

He called the muscle car one of the most “sacrosanct” genres in American automotive history, saying Dodge managed to evolve the Charger without losing what made it an icon.

Davis pointed to the platform’s ability to support both electric and twin-turbo straight-six powertrains — the Daytona EV and the new SIXPACK — while preserving the look, feel and performance enthusiasts expect.

Dodge CEO Matt McAlear said the recognition validates the Charger’s blend of performance, design and technology, while staying true to the brand’s DNA.

It’s the first time a Dodge has taken MotorWeek’s top prize since the program began naming a Best of the Year in 1998.

The full list of winners is below.

Best Family Car | Kia K4

Best Luxury Car | Audi A5

Best Sport Sedan | Audi S3

Best Sport Coupe | Dodge Charger

Best Performance Car | Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

Best Small Utility | Toyota RAV4

Best Midsize Utility | Subaru Outback

Best Large Utility | Hyundai Palisade

Best Luxury Utility | Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e

Best Small Truck | Ford Maverick

Best Full Size Truck | Ram 1500

Best EVs | Cadillac OPTIQ; Nissan LEAF; Porsche Taycan

