‘Got to get the new year started off right’: Thousands participate in District’s Fresh Start 5K

Thousands of runners and walkers in the District started their New Year's Day early and took part in the FITDC Fresh Start 5K.

While many in the D.C. region stayed up late Wednesday night welcoming in the new year, thousands in the District started the day early and took part in the FITDC Fresh Start 5K.

Yes, those walking and running in the 12th annual event were putting their best foot forward in 2026, but their feet, hands, ears and everything else was freezing. The temperature at the starting line on the Frederick Douglas Memorial Bridge was 27 and it felt like 15 degrees.

“I just got to get the new year started off right,” Terry Manago said. “This is my third time.”

In preparation for her early run, Manago went to bed just after midnight, closing out a night of watching Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper on CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage.

Roderick Adams woke up early on New Year’s Day for his IT job at Metro. Adams told WTOP he was taking part in the 5K during his lunch break.

“I’ve been up since 6:30,” Adams said. “This actually is going to be my first time.”

Hours ahead of the race, there were lots of volunteers setting up tables and tents before the walkers and runners arrived.

One of the volunteers, Ivone Gopaul, said she was there with friends, who decided to forfeit their parties and alcoholic beverages this year.

While they might have skipped parties, volunteer Jay Atchley couldn’t wait to see the Stranger Things finale on Netflix.

“I went to bed around 1 o’clock probably,” Atchley said.

Atchley wouldn’t give any spoilers, but did shake their head and said, “It was a surprising ending, that’s for sure.”