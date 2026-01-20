Fish cakes and Birmingham greens were a hit at the Harlem EatUp! festival

The green salad in this recipe calls for two types of greens, turnip and mustard. A mess of greens, whether…

The green salad in this recipe calls for two types of greens, turnip and mustard. A mess of greens, whether they be turnip, collard or mustard, have been staples in the homes of African Americans for hundreds of years.

Collard leaves are large; mustards have a slightly peppery taste; and turnips are a little bitter.

Mashama Bailey, executive chef and partner at The Grey in Savannah, Georgia, is one of the most important chefs in the country. This is a dish similar to the one she made for Harlem EatUp!, where her salad was the star of the show. Later that night, she was the star of the dance floor too.

This recipe is featured in my cookbook “The Rise.”

Fish Cakes with Birmingham Greens Salad

Servings: 4

Ingredients

Tomato Sauce:

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 small onion, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

1 (15-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

—-

Fish Cakes:

1 medium (6-ounce) potato, peeled and cut in half

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

½ cup finely diced onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon curry powder

12 ounces salt cod, soaked, drained, and coarsely chopped

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

Grated zest and juice of 1 lemon

2 large egg yolks

½ cup mayonnaise

—-

Birmingham Greens Salad:

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons minced shallot

2 teaspoons sorghum

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Pinch freshly ground black pepper

2 cups tender young mustard greens, washed and spun dry

2 cups tender young turnip greens, washed and spun dry

3 tablespoons coarsely chopped pecans

Directions

Make the tomato sauce: heat the olive oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. When the oil simmers, add the onion, garlic, and salt. Cook until the onions are translucent, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes, decrease the heat to low, and cover. Cook for 30 to 40 minutes, until the sauce has slightly reduced and no longer has a raw flavor. Taste and season with additional salt as needed. Set aside and keep warm.

Make the fish cakes: Place the potato in a small saucepan, cover with cold water, and bring to a boil over high heat. Boil until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and pass the potato through a ricer or fine mesh strainer. Set aside.

Heat 1 tablespoon of the vegetable oil in a medium saute pan set over medium-high heat. When the oil shimmers, add the onion, garlic, salt and curry powder. Cook until the onion is translucent, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the salt cod and continue to cook until the liquid has dissipated, 2 to 3 minutes.

Transfer the mixture to a medium mixing bowl and add the potato, Worcestershire, lemon zest and juice, egg yolks and mayonnaise, and stir to combine. Refrigerate mixture for 1 hour.

Shape the cod mixture into four patties. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in a medium skillet set over medium-high heat. When the oil shimmers, gently add the cod cakes and cook for 4 to 5 minutes on each side, until golden brown and cooked through. Set aside and keep warm until ready to serve.

Make the salad: Combine the olive oil, vinegar, shallot, sorghum, mustard, salt, and pepper in a small glass jar with a lid, cover, and shake to combine.

Place the greens and pecans in a medium bowl, pour over the vinaigrette, and toss to combine.

To serve: Spoon the tomato sauce over the fish cakes and serve with a side of the greens salad.

—-

Marcus Samuelsson is the chef behind many restaurants worldwide. He is co-chair of Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP), which focuses on underserved youth and co-produces the annual Harlem EatUp! festival, which celebrates the food, art and culture of Harlem.

Excerpted from “The Rise” by Marcus Samuelsson with Osayi Endolyn. Copyright (copyright) 2020 by Marcus Samuelsson.

